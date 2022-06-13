Who killed Mollie Tibbetts and where is he now? Whereabouts explored ahead of Dateline: The Last Day premiere

Dateline: The Last Day, the highly anticipated spin-off true-crime show of Dateline, is all set to revisit the brutal murder case of 20-year-old Iowa University student Mollie Tibbetts, in Episode 1. The show debuts on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, exclusively on Peacock.

In a heart-wrenching Iowa murder case, Mollie Cecilia Tibbetts was murdered in cold blood by a 24-year-old Mexican man named Cristhian Bahena Rivera.

The official description of the first episode of Dateline: The Last Day, reads:

"A month after Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance in Iowa, investigators discover surveillance video that captured a blurred image of Mollie jogging while being followed by a mysterious black car."

Find out more about Mollie Cecilia Tibbetts' murderer, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, before Episode 1 of Dateline: The Last Day debuts on Peacock.

Dateline: The Last Day: How was Iowa University student, Mollie Tibbetts, murdered?

A still of Cristhian Bahena Rivera (Image Via NBC News/Google)

On July 18, 2018, Rivera reportedly kidnapped a twenty-year-old girl named Mollie Cecilia Tibbetts, who was a Psychology major at the University of Iowa, while she had gone for a jog near her house in Brooklyn, Iowa. He then went on to brutally murder her.

Rivera first became a suspect after police reportedly found surveillance footage of him following Mollie in his car. He later on led the police to the body of 20-year-old Mollie, which was found in a Poweshiek County cornfield.

A still from the official trailer for Dateline: The Last Day (Image Via Peacock/YouTube)

At the time of the murder, Rivera was 24 years old. He used to live in a rural area of Poweshiek County, where he also worked as a farmhand.

The man originally belonged from El Guayabillo in Guerrero, Mexico. Reportedly, he came to the U.S. illegally when he was 17, and had lived in the same area for several years after his arrival.

What happened to Cristhian Bahena Rivera and where is he now?

Reportedly, after Rivera was charged with first-degree murder of Mollie Cecilia Tibbetts, he was found guilty on May 28, 2021 for committing the henious crime.

Consequently, he was sentenced to lifetime imprisonment without parole, by Judge Joel Yates on August 30, 2021.

Addressing Rivera in a victim-impact statement, Mollie's mother Laura Calderwood reportedly said:

"Mollie was a young woman who simply wanted to go for a quiet run on the evening of July 18 and you chose to violently and sadistically end that life"

Rivera is currently serving his sentence of lifetime in prison at the Iowa State Penitentiary (ISP) in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Don't forget to catch Episode 1 of Dateline: The Last Day, arriving on June 14, 2022, on Peacock.

