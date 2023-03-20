Who is Kristen Kish? Meet the host of Restaurants at the End of the World

Restaurants at the End of the World is a new culinary documentary series that is all set to premiere on the National Geographic Channel. The show will revolve around famed chef Kristen Kish as she travels to the most remote restaurants across the world.

National Geographic's Restaurants at the End of the World will premiere on March 21, 2023, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT. The series will also be available to stream on Disney+ during the spring of 2023 and will be available internationally at a later date.

Synopsis for Restaurants at the End of the World states:

"The series is about an adventurous chef, entrepreneur and global trailblazer, Kristen Kish travels the world in search of the people, places, culture and traditions behind the world’s most remote restaurants. From local purveyors, farmers and herders to kitchen crew, managers and chefs, Kristen is going behind the scenes to meet the people, hear the stories and see the day–to–day balancing act required to keep food on the table in the most remote outposts on earth."

Kristen Kish will be seen rappelling down a waterfall, maneuvering a jeep she just learned to drive, and trying local cuisine in the upcoming show. She will also be seen making it to the top of the highest mountain peak in Panama.

Kristen Kish from Restaurants at the End of the World previously won season 10 of Top Chef in Seattle

Kristen Kish is not an unknown name in the culinary world. She previously appeared on Bravo's Top Chef season 10 in Seattle, and walked away as the winner. Kristen became the second female to win the famed competition series.

Kish was born in South Korea and adopted by a family in Kentwood. In 2021, she married Bianca Dusic, the Vice President of Standard Hotels for the Food & Beverage division. Kristen was also nominated for the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional. She is also the host of 36 Hours on the Travel channel. In 2005, she graduated from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Chicago.

According to her Bravo bio, Kristen started loving cooking from a young age. It was her mother who suggested she go to culinary school, which was when she enrolled at Le Cordon Bleu in Chicago. She has worked at a number of top-notch restaurants like Barbara Lynch’s Stir and Michelin-star Chef Guy Martin’s Sensing.

In an interview with Korin, Kish opened up about how she found her passion for cooking at a very young age as she said:

"It all started when I was 5 years old, when I would watch 'Great Chefs in the World,' a cooking show on the Discovery Channel. It had all of the European chefs and it was being dubbed over into English. Seeing that at such a young age sparked my interest."

According to Kristen, the most important aspect when it comes to cooking is passion and drive. She shared that it is important to cook from the heart for the guests to feel the soul of the dish.

Restaurants at the End of the World will only air on the National Geographic Channel on March 21, 2023. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

