Who was Kristina Zhuravleva? Russian influencer found dead in a forest 11 days after vanishing

Russian beauty blogger and influencer Kristina Zhuravleva has recently been found dead by authorities after her whereabouts were unknown for 11 days.

The 28-year-old Instagram star was reported missing by her husband, Dmitry. He has now been taken into custody and is being investigated for her disappearance and subsequent death.

Although the details of the case remain murky, Russian police are on the case and looking into the circumstances surrounding her demise.

Kristina Zhuravleva found dead in a forest after 11 days

The body of Zhuravleva was found by a motorist who pulled over at the side of the road near Aramil, 15 miles southeast of a Russian city called Yekaterinburg.

Police have noted that the circumstances surrounding her death were not violent because there were no injuries to her body. The Russian Investigative Committee released the following statement about their preliminary findings:

"Investigators are establishing the circumstances of her death. A forensic examination, interrogations and other activities are being carried out. The police are currently questioning her family and acquaintances. It is being established whether there were tensions in the family.”

When Dmitry reported Zhuravleva's disappearance, he told authorities that she packed her belongings and left her phone at home. He claimed that she wanted to be alone and remarked that her being missing was "usual."

Zhuravleva was a former teacher with 50,000 followers on Instagram. She was known for her beauty and lifestyle posts. She is survived by her husband, Dmitry, and thousands who lament her loss.

