On Tuesday, November 15, Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will revisit the 2010 attempted murder case of a San Diego photographer named Larry Hoagland, who planted a bomb in his wife Connie's car to kill her. The episode, titled Deadly Intent, will air at 10 pm ET on Oxygen.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Connie and Larry Hoagland build a life centered on faith and family until a vicious attack threatens it all; after a bomb explodes underneath Connie's car, secrets start to emerge."

Hoagland booby-trapped his wife's pickup truck in an attempt to kill the mother of their three children. The ensuing investigation revealed that Hoaglands was knee-deep in debt and that Larry was having an affair with his former high school sweetheart.

Not long after the incident that gravely injured Connie Hoagland, incriminating evidence surfaced, leading to her husband's arrest in connection to the bombing. Two years later, he was found guilty on multiple charges and was sentenced to life plus 13 years in prison.

Larry Hoagland made two attempts to get his wife, Connie, out of the way

Larry Hoagland, a renowned owner of a photography studio in San Diego, attempted to kill his wife and mother of their three children twice to fulfill his wishes of moving back to Pennsylvania and being with his former high school sweetheart. The two reconnected while Larry was still married and started having an affair. He fed lies to his girlfriend, who was also unaware of his murder plans.

Hoagland executed his first attempt to kill Connie two weeks before the incident. He reportedly set up a bomb that failed to explode and was discovered in the middle of a street, which his wife frequently took, not far from the family's Rolando home.

On September 23, 2010, two weeks after his first bitched attempt, a pipe bomb linked to Connie Hoagland's Ford F-150 exploded when she started her Ford F-150 outside the Rancho San Diego daycare center where she worked. Larry's second attempt almost worked, but Connie survived, sustaining grave injuries that even had her undergo multiple surgeries.

Connie suffered severe injuries but survived after Larry Hoagland's attempts to claim her life

Connie, 54, was found near the daycare facility lying in a pool of blood. Despite critical injuries, she managed to survive and spent more than a month in the hospital with burns, wounds, and fractured bones.

She even had to undergo seven surgeries as the explosion shattered her bones and tore off the top of her foot. Physicians also used a transplanted abdomen muscle to fix her foot.

The pair, who divorced in 2011 as Hoagland awaited trial, was also under financial strain at the time of the explosion. Hoagland owned a portion of the photography studio, which was suffering from financial difficulties and had already filed for bankruptcy earlier in 2010.

Following Hoagland's arrest, authorities connected him with the unexploded bomb. The two pieces of paper hidden inside Larry Hoagland's wallet consisted of the phone numbers for the prepaid mobile phones attached to the explosives.

Circumstantial evidence also suggested that Hoagland bought a bomb component a few days before the explosion. His YouTube searches on bomb-making on his workplace computer just weeks before the attack also gave him away.

Learn more about Larry Hoagland's attempts to kill his wife on Dateline: Secrets Uncovered this Tuesday at 10 pm ET.

