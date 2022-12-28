Who is Lee Nadine? Meet the pre-med student from Harvard in Single’s Inferno season 2

Netflix's Single's Inferno is a popular South Korean reality TV series. The show recently premiered with season 2 on the streaming giant. It releases two new episodes every week on Tuesday at 3 am ET/ 2 am CT.

So far, the famed dating show has released six episodes on Netflix. Single's Inferno introduced viewers to 12 single contestants who arrived on a stranded island to find their perfect match. They have to use their charm and personality to win the hearts of the other contestants to enter paradise.

Among the 12 singletons who have entered the deserted island in search of love is Lee Nadine, a pre-med student from Harvard.

While other reality TV dating shows award the contestants lavish amenities in their quest for love, Single's Inferno does not do the same. The contestants are only given a tent with beds to sleep in. When it comes to food, they have to cook by themselves with the limited basic amenities provided to them daily. If they wish to have a private fancy date with a person of their choice, the contestants have to win challenges that are put forth every episode.

However, all of this comes at a bigger cost. The Single's Inferno contestants aren't allowed to reveal personal details apart from their names while on the island. They aren't even allowed to reveal their age or job to the other contestants. They are allowed to reveal such information only when they go to the paradise on a date.

Lee Nadine from Single's Inferno season 2 reportedly got admitted to Princeton, Yale, and Harvard

Lee Nadine is a bilingual pre-med student currently studying neuroscience and computer science at Harvard. In a video uploaded by her, Nadine can be seen reading her admission confirmation mail from all three top institutions, Harvard, Yale, and Princeton.

She was born in early 2000 and has spent most of her life in the US. However, she has shuttled between Englewood, New Jersey, Seoul, South Korea, and San Francisco, California.

Nadine is also a model. When she was in her teens studying at Branson School, California, she kick-started her career in the modeling industry. Apart from that, she also played soccer in high school.

According to Cinemaholic, Nadine reportedly signed a deal with Look Model Agency, located in the San Francisco Bay Area, from the year 2012 to the year 2018. Apart from that, she also signed a deal with YG Entertainment in Seoul, Korea, from the year 2014 to the year 2018.

Nadine has over 225k followers on her social media page and often uploads posts of her with her friends and family outdoors. During her introduction on the Netflix show, she shared,

"I'm currently a third year student at Harvard University. My current concentration is Neuroscience. I have a secondary in Computer science. After I graduate I hope to go to medical school and I really want to pursue surgery. I'm currently working at a lab at a Boston Children's Hospital. I do research on temporal lobe epilepsy for around two years now."

In episode 5, Lee Nadine went on a date with Dong-woo, and although she likes him, he told her it would be best if she also got to know the other men in Single's Inferno.

Single's Inferno season one and two are available to stream only on Netflix.

