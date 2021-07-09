Who is Leticia Cline? All about Mike Wolfe's rumored new girlfriend, as wife Jodi files for divorce

Following his divorce from Jodi Catherine Wolfe, Mike Wolfe is reportedly dating model Leticia Cline. Wolfe and Cline were first seen together at a printing shop in Norfolk, VA. They were again seen on Wolfe's ‘Pickers’ shoots.

Jodi Catherine Wolfe recently filed for divorce after nine years of being married to Mike. The couple is getting separated because of irreconcilable differences. The divorce was filed in November, and they separated in June 2020.

Submitted documents show that Jodi has no hope of reconciliation. She and Mike cannot live together anymore.

Jodi has asked the court to make an equal division of their marital property and debts or agree on splitting their marital estate concerning legal procedures.

It has also been mentioned in court documents that Jodi has not taken part in any other litigation related to the custody of the couple’s daughter.

Also read: Who is Zaila Avant-garde? Everything to know about the Basketball prodigy and Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion

Who is Leticia Cline?

Leticia Cline is a 42-year-old model, well-known as an interviewer for TNA Wrestling, Maxim Magazine, and reality show "Beauty and the Geek."

Cline started pursuing her passion for modeling at 14 and has been featured in many American magazines. She also earned degrees in psychology and finance from the University of Kentucky in 2000.

Cline later became a certified public accountant and worked as an accountant for four years. She was married and has a son. But the couple later separated.

Also read: "Disrespectful and weird": Wendy Williams leaves fans livid after she makes fun of TikTok star Swavy, who tragically died in a shooting

Cline co-founded Standard Motorcycle Co in 2014. She made her television debut in 2006 on TNA Impact! She took a break from the show in 2007 to work on other projects.

Cline was then seen on the fifth season of the reality show "Beauty and the Geek" in 2008. In the fifth week, she and Matt Carter were the winners of The Young and the Restless Soap Opera Challenge. They got eliminated in the finale.

She was last seen on the Howard Stern reality television show "Bowling Beauties" in 2008 but lost in the third episode.

Also read: Billie Eilish faces backlash online after a clip of her calling Cindy from “The Boondocks” her “favorite cartoon character” surfaces online

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen