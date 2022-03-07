Who was Lil Bo Weep? Tributes pour in as YouTuber and rapper passes away at 24

Lil Bo Weep, aka Unaloon, passed away at the age of 24. The tragic news was confirmed by her fellow musician friend Smrtdeath on Sunday, March 6.

He tweeted:

The post has been retweeted several times. The two collaborated on his 2020 track, Far Away, which was released by Epitaph Records. Fans of the SoundCloud musician have flooded social media with tributes.

Lil Bo Weep’s father also uploaded a Facebook post that confirmed his daughter's passing. He mentioned that his daughter was battling "demons" such as PTSD and drug addiction. His post read:

Her father also included a link to Linkin Park's popular track Numb. He also attached his daughter's track I Wrote this Song 4 U.

More about Lil Bo Weep

The renowned SoundCloud artist was best known for her Lo-fi, hip hop, and emo music. The Adelaide, Australia native started posting songs on the platform in November 2015. However, her name at the beginning of her musical career was "moniker."

Her last released album was titled Solos. She also released her own EP, Healing Unaloon, under the name Unaloon.

She had amassed over 123k subscribers on her official YouTube music channel.

According to Famous Birthdays, the musician had amassed over 200k followers on her Instagram account. A few months ago, she posted a picture alongside rapper Xxxtentacion on her account. She also recently uploaded a picture of herself with her mum. At the time of writing this article, her profile was unavailable and was taken down.

In an interview with Evolving Public, Lil Bo Weep said that she was the most popular in Los Angeles and Germany. Speaking about her creative process in making songs, she said:

“I can only do my art if I am in the right mindset and flow. I can never force it. Usually, when I feel creative, I will work on something or write things down in my notes on my phone.”

In light of the heartbreaking news, fans of the musician took to social media to pay tribute to the late performer. A few posts online read:

👁‍🗨 @DRUGZEQUALDEATH rip lil bo weep bro this shit is crazy :( rip lil bo weep bro this shit is crazy :( https://t.co/NAS4kM0z9d

Luna McKinney @blackbirdluna6 Rest in piece Lil Bo Weep. When I woke up to the news that she died I was honestly speechless. It hurts me to see so many people I look to for inspiration drop. It makes me not wanna blow up because what if I'm next if I do. Rest in piece Lil Bo Weep. When I woke up to the news that she died I was honestly speechless. It hurts me to see so many people I look to for inspiration drop. It makes me not wanna blow up because what if I'm next if I do.

shinigami @DATASQU4D rip lil bo weep :/ it hits close to home hearing ab someone passing that was a huge part of the era i came up in rip lil bo weep :/ it hits close to home hearing ab someone passing that was a huge part of the era i came up in

DJ Dabs @YouSmokeDeps RIP Lil Bo Weep another kind soul destroyed by society. RIP Lil Bo Weep another kind soul destroyed by society.

marciellllll @93feetofsmoke This is so sad man rip lil bo weep u were so kind 2 me. sending sm love =( This is so sad man rip lil bo weep u were so kind 2 me. sending sm love =(

guardin ☁️✨ @astralagenda damn rip lil bo weep

another gone too soon damn rip lil bo weepanother gone too soon

ALICE GLASS @ALICEGLASS

First heard “i wrote this song 4 you“ and loved your music immediately I’m so sorry you suffered i wish this Angel was still here and never met anyone that would hurt you Rip Lil Bo WeepFirst heard “i wrote this song 4 you“ and loved your music immediatelyI’m so sorry you suffered i wish this Angel was still here and never met anyone that would hurt you Rip Lil Bo WeepFirst heard “i wrote this song 4 you“ and loved your music immediately 💜 I’m so sorry you suffered i wish this Angel was still here and never met anyone that would hurt you https://t.co/WQU752U4vn

dez @c0wspice rip lil bo weep i can’t believe this is true. honored to capture this beautiful picture in 2020 rip lil bo weep i can’t believe this is true. honored to capture this beautiful picture in 2020 💔 https://t.co/v4eZbRAN6C

The cause of death remained unknown at the time of writing this article.

