Who is Lilianet Solares? Meet The Challenge star CT Tamburello’s estranged wife as she filed for sole custody of their son

Back in November, Chris CT Tamburello reportedly filed for divorce from his wife, Lilianet Solares. Though the reason for the couple's slip remains unknown, the reality star recently shared a clip online in which he expressed his frustration. In the now-deleted clip, he mentioned:

"I'm tired of getting' dragged. Look, I can look my mother, my father, my son, baby mama, her parents, too, and God in the eyes. … I can honestly say I've given you everything you asked for, including this divorce. Why am I getting dragged? Defamation."

It has now been five months since the divorce filing and Lilianet Solares has not shared her side of the story with the public. However, a recent report by Us Weekly stated that she has requested for sole custody of the former couple's seven-year-old son.

Chris CT Tamburello's wife, Lilianet Solares, filed for sole custody of their son five month after filing for divorce

Born in Cuba in November 1991, Liliane soon moved to Miami, Florida. She later became popular as the wife of The Challenge star Chris CT Tamburello. She was a model before meeting her husband and worked for firms like Empire BBK. Although she has reportedly done many commercial auditions, there has been no evidence of her profile in the modeling industry. However, it is possible that she left the modeling career after the birth of her son.

In 2015, the couple met for the first time in Southern Florida. One year after dating, the couple welcomed their first child, Christopher Jr., in 2016. Following this, they tied the knot in September two years later. The wedding ceremony also aired on MTV as a two-part special titled CT's Getting Married, where viewers were introduced to Lilianet Solares and her Spanish-speaking family. However, after four years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce.

As for Tamburello's first encounter with Lilianet Solares, he never disclosed anything regarding that. On MTV, she was primarily identified as "CT's girlfriend."

Following the filing of dicorce, Lilianet Solares also filed for sole custody of their son five months later. Based on the information provided by US Weekly, Lilianet filed an emergency motion seeking “temporary relief to suspend all timesharing [and] for solo parental responsibility and other relief.”

At an emergency hearing on Wednesday, April 12, her request was ruled out. However, it did not come out the way she expected, as it was “granted in part and denied in part.” All of this information was obtained by US Weekly recently from court documents. In accordance with the court document, the judge mentioned:

“The wife’s request to suspend the Husband’s timesharing and parental responsibility is denied.”

In addition, Chris CT Tamburello agreed during the court hearing to “not discuss or make public any intimate details regarding the parties’ litigation, settlement negotiations, the minor child.”

Chris CT Tamburello also stated during his appearance in open court that he would not make “any allegations towards the Wife including defamatory statements about the Wife, in any form, including but not limited to social media posts and/or interviews.” As of now, both individuals have agreed to keep their divorce proceedings hidden from their son.

Poll : 0 votes