Who is Lily Ebert? 98-year old Holocaust survivor wins hearts on TikTok 

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert has won the hearts of many netizens after sharing her story on TikTok. The 98-year-old was encouraged by her great-grandson Dov Forman to detail her life at the Auschwitz concentration camp. She has been sharing her story online to reconcile with the trauma she has been dealing with for many years.

In her first video, Ebert shared the importance of speaking about the harrowing experience. She said:

“I want to tell you about my story, because in a few years time I won't be able to. It will become history.”

She has accumulated over 1.6 million followers on the platform.

Lily Ebert writes book about Holocaust experience

Lily Ebert and her 18-year-old grandson wrote “Lily’s Promise” in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The book went on to become a bestseller in America. It also included a forward from Prince Charles.

Amidst writing her memoir, she had unfortunately contracted COVID-19. Her family told The View that they were doubtful whether they would ever see her again. However, during her stages of recovery she said:

“Wow. I've got to finish. I've got to get better. We've got to finish this book.”

Forman calls her a “fighter,” “survivor,” and someone the entire family learns from.

Lily Ebert began posting videos on TikTok after the onset of the pandemic. In one of the videos, she exclaimed that she was in the concentration camp for four months. She said in another video:

“In Auschwitz, you were not afraid of death, you were afraid to live.”

Ebert was liberated from the camp on January 27, 1945. When asked in an interview about what she did after attaining freedom, she said that she fell asleep on the floor because they could not sleep a wink in the concentration camp.

She said in an interview with CBS:

“It is a miracle that I am here. But I promised myself, however long I will be alive, and whatever I will do in life, one thing is sure, I will tell my story.”

Ebert has 10 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren who stood by her side as she educated youth about the mass genocide.

