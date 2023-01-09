Who is Lisa Ling? Meet the American journalist as she’s set to appear on Discovery+’s This Is Life with Lisa Ling

The final season of Discovery+'s This Is Life with Lisa Ling is all set to premiere in less than a week. Towards the end of 2022, Lisa revealed that her reality TV series was coming to an end after season 9.

The official synopsis for the forthcoming series reads:

"Award-winning journalist and author Lisa Ling reports on unconventional lifestyles in the U.S. The former co-host of "The View" introduces viewers to subcultures and communities that are extraordinary and sometimes dangerous, and her interpersonal skills prompt interviewees to discuss matters they don't share with close friends or even family."

This Is Life with Lisa Ling season 9 is all set to premiere on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The series first debuted in 2014 under the CNN Original Series banner, and will now air its final season on Discovery+.

Lisa Ling from This Is Life with Lisa Ling is a journalist and television personality

On the show, Lisa Ling investigates some of the U.S.A's most important and stressful issues and figures out a solution. From trying to find out how technology is shaping love and s*x to surveying mothers who seek sperm donors, her job, in many ways, is quite unique.

In an interview with LA Times, Lisa opened up about how she felt about the news of her show being canceled:

"I was hoping to get to 10 seasons, but we fell short of that. I would like to do many, many more seasons, especially right now, when we are existing in these bubbles and we follow people who espouse what we believe. In some ways, we’ve cut ourselves off from really getting to know people who might be different or think differently than we do."

Lisa, who grew up in Sacramento, California, was also a co-host of a famed ABC talk show known as The View. According to Britannica:

"At age 16 she became one of the hosts of Scratch, an adolescent news program that was syndicated nationwide. Two years later, she joined Channel One News, a youth-oriented news network shown in many American middle schools and high schools. One of the channel’s youngest reporters, she corresponded from some two dozen countries, becoming the network’s senior war correspondent at age 25."

While working with Channel One, the This Is Life with Lisa Ling star attended the University of Southern California. In 2005, she worked as a "special correspondent and investigative reporter for the Oprah Winfrey Show."

That same year, she also authored Mother, Daughter, Sister, Bride: Rituals of Womanhood with Joanne Bubolz Eicher. In 2010, she also wrote a book with her sister, titled Somewhere Inside: One Sister’s Captivity in North Korea and the Other’s Fight to Bring Her Home.

This Is Life with Lisa Ling will release on January 11, 2023, only on Discovery+.

