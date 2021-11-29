Who is Lucien Laviscount? All about Jesy Nelson's boyfriend as couple cozy up on London date night

Singer Jesy Nelson seems to confirm that she is now dating Lucien Laviscount. Nelson and Laviscount were recently spotted going out together.

The Daily Mail acquired a few pictures of Nelson looking at Laviscount while on a trip across London. It looked like she was leaning in for a kiss at one point and the pair were sitting comfortably in the back of the rickshaw with a friend.

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has been spotted on a romantic night out with Waterloo Road and Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount with the pair reportedly kissing

The Daily Mail reports that Jesy Nelson and Lucien Laviscount started their evening in Yatay, Soho, and went directly to nightclub Tabu, in Mayfair. Jesy and Lucien have not responded to rumors of romance and are not even following each other on Instagram.

About Jesy Nelson’s boyfriend in brief

Born on June 9, 1992, as Lucien Leon Laviscount, he is a well-known actor and gained recognition for his appearance in Grange Hill in 2007. He played important roles in Coronation Street and Waterloo Road and then participated in Celebrity Big Brother in 2011.

Laviscount grew up in Ribble Valley, Lancashire, and completed his schooling at Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe. He was initially a part of two programs, Clocking Off and Johnny and the Bomb, and released his first single, Dance With You, in 2012.

The 29-year-old was chosen to play the role of Enis Ross in Supernatural: Bloodlines, which did not go ahead after the production stage. He then played the role of Alexander Cabot in Katy Keene in 2020.

Relationship history of Jesy Nelson

Jesy Nelson arrives at Global Radio Studios in Leicester Square to support 'Global's Make Some Noise Day' (Image by Neil Mockford via Getty Images)

Jesy Nelson was first in a relationship with Jordan Banjo in 2013 and they separated in the same year. She then dated singer Jake Roache in 2014 and they got engaged in 2015. Nelson and Roache separated in November 2016.

Nelson was then in a relationship with Chris Clark in 2017 and then with Harry James until 2018. She dated actor Chris Hughes in 2019 and they remained in a relationship for a year. Following her breakup with Hughes, Nelson was in a relationship with Sean Sagar.

Jesy Nelson is a popular singer and former member of the girl group, Little Mix. She sold around 60 million records while she was a member of the group. Her first debut single was Boyz, released in October 2021.

