Who is Luis Ruelas? All about Teresa Giudice's fiancé

Teresa Giudice is officially engaged to her boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Ruelas proposed to his love at Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece alongside sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist, and fireworks display being the main center of attraction.

A source said that the fireworks display was choreographed in such a way that it displayed a "Marry Me" sign while Louie went down on one knee.

La vita è bella @team_giudice Congratulations to @Teresa_Giudice and Luis on their engagement. I am wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, joy, and blessings! It's so fitting that @dinamanzo is with her bff on this magical time of her life. Love to all of you. Hey Dina did your luggage make it!? Congratulations to @Teresa_Giudice and Luis on their engagement. I am wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, joy, and blessings! It's so fitting that @dinamanzo is with her bff on this magical time of her life. Love to all of you. Hey Dina did your luggage make it!? https://t.co/OU0hKZWzz1

Teresa’s close friend and co-star Dina Manzo and her husband Dave Cantin were present for the occasion. They celebrated until 5:00 am at Nama, the resort’s restaurant.

Everything to know about Teresa Guidice’s fiancé

Luis “Louie” Ruelas is the co-founder of Digital Media Solutions and has been a part of the digital marketing world since he launched his business at the age of 19.

Ruelas’ company bio says that he is well-experienced in entrepreneurship and has a competitive spirit. He is a father of two sons and spends a lot of time with his children, with a special focus on autism, considering his son’s condition.

Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas made their relationship official in 2020. (Image via louiearuelas/Instagram)

Ruelas is currently a resident of Allendale, New Jersey. He is active on social media and has an Instagram account under the handle @louiearuelas with 82,000 followers. It was initially a private account but is now public.

Previous relationship of Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice was previously married to construction builder and restaurant owner Giuseppe “Joe” Giudice. They welcomed four daughters – Gia in 2001, Gabriella in 2004, Milania in 2006, and Audriana in 2009.

Teresa and Giuseppe announced their separation in December 2019 and Teresa later filed for divorce. A representative confirmed that the divorce was finalized in September 2020.

Also Read

Two months after her divorce from Giuseppe, the 49-year-old began dating Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The news was confirmed by People in November 2020. She later made her relationship official through Instagram by posting a picture with Ruelas.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March 2021, Teresa Giudice said that she might get married soon. She did not speak too much about her relationship with Ruelas during the recent season of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee