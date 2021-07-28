Who is Luke MacFarlane? All about Wentworth Miller's rumored boyfriend as the "Prison Break" star reveals autism diagnosis

British-American actor and screenwriter Wentworth Miller recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with autism. The 49-year-old announced on Instagram that he learned about his autism in 2020.

Miller shared a picture of a blank white square and said that it had been one year since he received his diagnosis. According to the actor, the process was long, flawed, and in urgent need of updating.

He also added that access to an autism diagnosis is a privilege not enjoyed by many. Miller said his diagnosis was shocking and does not wish to speak on behalf of the community yet. He added that,

“I don’t know enough about autism. (There’s a lot to know.) Right now my work looks like evolving my understanding. Re-examining 5 decades of lived experience thru a new lens.”

He directed his followers to resources and pointed to community members who shared thoughtful and inspiring content on Instagram and TikTok. Miller praised them for unpacking terminology, adding nuance, and fighting stigma. He said that those people discuss relevant issues in detail.

Miller ended the message by thanking those who showed him grace and gave him space over the years. The post received a positive response from his followers, who praised the actor for his honesty.

Wentworth Miller played the role of Michael Scofield in "Prison Break" for 12 years. He is popular for his successful acting career and is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. He routinely raises awareness for better mental health.

Wentworth Miller’s rumored relationship with Luke MacFarlane

Miller has never revealed much about his private life. However, he has been in a public relationship with Canadian actor Thomas Luke MacFarlane since 2007. MacFarlane is well-known for playing Scotty Wandell on ABC’s "Brothers and Sisters." He is 41-years-old.

MacFarlane was later seen as RAC Agent D’avin Jaqobis on "Killjoys" and various Hallmark Christmas movies.

McFarlane revealed his relationship with Miller in 2008, followed by Miller's acknowledgment of the same in 2013. Although MacFarlane has been in a relationship with other celebrities, his relationship with Wentworth Miller has been the most notable.

A source close to the couple said they had been secretly dating for around six months before going public with their relationship. When McFarlane made the revelation, he was worried about the impact it would have on his professional life.

Wentworth Miller has previously been linked to actor Kristoffer Cusick and photographer Mark Liddell. The actor was recently trending when memes about his weight gain started going viral. Miller later spoke out about his struggles with mental health and depression. He added that the photos of weight gain were taken a few years ago when he was at his lowest.

Edited by Srijan Sen