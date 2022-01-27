Who is Lykke Li? Brad Pitt's dating rumors explained 

As Brad Pitt continues to navigate a divorce with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, it has been rumored that he has been spotted with Swedish singer Lykke Li. Rumors began swirling online that the two been “hanging out a lot,” despite not being photographed together.

Gossip page DeuxMoi has reported that the two were seen at Mother Wolf, an Italian restaurant in Hollywood as well.

The Instagram-gossip-page also released a story regarding the Troy actor. It stated:

DeuxMoi reports that the two celebrities have been dating unofficially (Image via Instagram/deuxmoi)

Though the Instagram page has a massive following of 1.3 million followers, its credibility cannot be trusted since there is no solid proof. Neither Brad Pitt nor Lykke Li have commented on their alleged relationship either.

Hence, readers should take this information with a pinch of salt.

More about Lykke Li, an indie pop artist from Sweden

Lykke Li (35) was raised in an artistic household with her photographer mother and musician father. Though she lived in Stockholm as a toddler, she moved to Portugal for five years, but spent winters in Nepal and India. She has dabbled in dancing as well.

She has a six-year-old son, Dion, who she shares with her ex-husband Jeff Bhasker.

Lykke Li's music is best known for including elements of Dream Pop and Electronic. She became famous following the release of her EP Little Bit in 2007. The video for the EP was nominated for the Swedish Grammy Awards in the Best Video category.

The I Follow Rivers singer released her debut album Youth Novels in 2008.

A brief overview of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship history over the past couple of years

Prior to being linked to Lykke Li, Brad Pitt was rumored to be dating Israeli professor Neri Oxman, Alia Shawkat and German model Nicole Poturalski. Grazia reported that he met the model at a Berlin party in 2019, however split mid-2020.

Brad Pitt's ex-wife Angelina Jolie has found herself becoming a muse for singer The Weeknd. Rumors of the two dating were fuelled after the lyric "My new girl's a movie star," that appeared in his latest album, Dawn FM.

Pitt and Jolie reportedly live next to each other in Los Feliz. According to the Daily Mail, the latter acquired a win in their custody battle in October last year. The former couple share six children - Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne.

