Who is Marcus Jordan? Meet RHOM star Larsa Pippen’s “friend” as she clears the air about dating him

RHOM (Real Housewives of Miami) star Larsa Pippen is finally clearing the air about dating Michael Jordan’s second oldest son, Marcus Jordan. Over the past few weeks, there have been dating rumors about the duo spreading around. Recently, there was also news about Jordan cheating on Larsa with an Instagram model.

Amid those rumors, she recently appeared on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live and gave Julia Lemigova and Martina Navaratilova advice on how they should journey through the bumps in their relationship.

"I kind of feel like you have to focus on all the good things and not necessarily the small bumps along the road. I feel like I'm a relationship person. I work super hard on my relationships and I feel like you should look at the bigger picture and all the good things."

Speaking about their relationship, Larsa herself has put the rumors regarding her and Marcus to rest. According to Page Six, Larsa revealed that she and Marcus were just friends.

The RHOM star shared,

"We are friends. We’ve been friends for the last couple of years and I’m in a place right now where I’m finally open to dating. Every time I’m seen out with someone, [people] make it out to be more than it actually is, and it’s normally nothing. So, yeah, I’m just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family, and having fun. People want to label your relationship when they don’t know what it is. But I don’t really care what other people think.”

Although the duo might not be officially dating, here's everything you need to know about Larsa's "friend" Marcus Jordan.

RHOM star Larsa Pippen's "friend" Marcus Jordon once played for the UCF Knights men's basketball

Marcus Jordan is the second oldest son of famed sports personality Michael Jordan. The 31-year-old is a former college basketball player. He played for the UCF Knights men's basketball team. Despite playing for three seasons, Marcus decided to quit playing basketball so he could focus on his education.

He studied Hospitality Management and graduated in 2013. In 2016 he opened up his own high-end shoe boutique called Trophy Room. It was situated in Orlando, Florida near Disneyland. But three years later, he closed down the store and moved to selling his shoes online.

Marcus also had his share of issues with the law. In 2010, when he was merely 20, he took to Twitter and tweeted saying that he spent around $50,000 at nightclubs when in Las Vegas. This led the Nevada Gaming Control Board to open up an investigation into the matter, as he was a minor at the time.

In 2012, he was arrested after he got into a drunken argument with two women outside a hotel. According to his Wikipedia profile, the RHOM star's friend was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstructing justice. He was released after pleading no contest and for disturbing peace. He had to pay the court fees along with a $250 fine.

