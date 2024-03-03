Who did Mark Dodson voice in Gremlins and Star Wars? VA's career explored in the wake of his death 

Mark Dodson, a talented voice actor known for his work in iconic films like Gremlins and Star Wars, passed away at 64.

As confirmed by his daughter, Dodson passed away on March 3 while he was in Evansville, Indiana, to attend Horror Con. The voice actor had reportedly checked into a hotel before suffering a massive heart attack in his sleep, she revealed.

The actor's talent agency, Stellar Appearances, also shared the sad news on social media.

In a career spanning more than 40 years, Dodson served as a voice actor, a producer, and a radio man. A fan favorite at conventions, he voiced some of the most iconic characters in popular movies.

Mark Dodson voiced the characters Salacious Crumb in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Mogwai in Gremlins

It was in 1983 that Mark Dodson landed his first significant role in a major Hollywood movie as the voice of the iconic Salacious Crumb from Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi. He voiced the character of Jabba the Hutt's scruffy little jester to perfection, and the cackling soon became a beloved part of the Star Wars universe.

His excellent work as Salacious Crumb led to his other prevalent role. Dodson also voiced the Mogwai from the Gremlins. His ability to infuse personality into non-human characters significantly solidifies his place in voice acting. He also voiced several zombies in the 1985 movie Day of the Dead.

Mark Dodson’s iconic voice was not just limited to the movie screens. He also lent his talents to numerous video games, including Ghostrunner II, Bendy, and the Dark Revival.

In addition to his film and video game work, Dodson also had an active presence on television and radio. In a conversation with YouTuber Geekcaster at a comic convention seven years ago, Mark Dodson said,

“I’m most known for my cackles, I guess. But I also narrate for Outdoor Channel, History Channel, I do promos for Universal Sports, I do Wild Turkey Whiskey—I'm the guy that says, “Give them the bird," so I do a lot more than cackle. But cackling made me a life.”

He also worked on radio programs like All Star Radio Comedy Service and stations like KZQZ St. Louis and KQQZ AM Classic Country.

Tributes pour in for the voice actor

The voice actor has been celebrated and remembered by his fans and colleagues alike. Dodson’s representatives, Stellar Appearances, also praised Dodson in their tribute, stating that the actor added

“‘His unique voice and sound to each character and script he touched.”

They also added,

"Mark truly loved his fans and enjoyed meeting them at conventions around the world. Mark was honored to be inducted into dozens of the local chapters of the Star Wars 501st Legions over the past several decades."

His daughter, too, remembered her father fondly, saying that she was proud of him. She added that his legacy will live on through his grandchildren and her.

Not long after the news of his demise, tributes poured in on social media, with fans from across the globe expressing gratitude for his memorable performances and celebrating his talent.

The Peter Mayhew Foundation also paid tribute to Dodson, tweeting,

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we learn of the passing of Mark Dodson."

Peter Mayhew had played the role of Chewbacca in all of his live-action appearances.

Dodson's voice has left an indelible mark on pop culture, whether it was his iconic cackles as Salacious Crumb or his raspy rattle in Gremlins.