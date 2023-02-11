Who is Mark McMillian from Next Level Chef? NFL veteran is Emmy Awards winner

One of Gordon Ramsay's popular reality television cooking competition shows, Next Level Chef, featured him as an executive producer and mentor. The second season of the show is about to premiere, introducing viewers to 13 new chefs.

13 talented chefs will try to impress Gordon Ramsay and the other two culinary experts on Next Level Chef season 2. In a three-story kitchen, where they will be required to showcase their abilities, they will be put to the ultimate test.

One of the chefs appearing on Next Level Chef season 2 is Mark McMillian, a former NFL veteran and Emmy Award winner. He was a defensive back for the Kansas City Chiefs. Although he has eight years of experience in the sports field, he has three years of experience as a chef.

The official synopsis of Next Level Chef season 2 reads:

"Produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment, Next Level Chef is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen."

It added:

"Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!"

With little to no time left for the forthcoming series to premiere, here's everything you need to know about Mark McMillian.

Next Level Chef season 2 contestant Mark is a high school sprint champion

The former NFL player turned chef was a high school sprint champion. He was a two-year starter at Glendale JR College in California. His impeccable performance gained him recognition and the chance to win a scholarship where he played for the University of Alabama under well-known coach Gene Stallings.

Up until today, Mark holds the record in Alabama for the longest interception TD in school history. According to his website:

"Mark was drafted into the NFL by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 10th round where as a rookie, he earned honors by being named to the prestigious All-Madden Team."

It added:

"After a brief stint as a New Orleans Saint, McMillian would later have some of his most celebrated success as a cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs under coach Marty Schottenheimer. In 1997, 5-foot-7-inch, McMillian, was given the nickname “Mighty Mouse” by his teammates and fans by boosting an impressive season with 8 interceptions (tied for the NFL lead) and 3 defensive TDs (longest 87 yards)."

Mark also set a Chiefs franchise record for the most yards returned with 274. He currently resides in Los Angeles and works with many organizations to better the lives of children and young people.

Next Level Chef season 2 will premiere on February 12, 2023, only on FOX. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

