Who is Matthias Matuschik? German Radio Host who compared BTS to coronavirus has been demoted, suggest reports

At the beginning of 2021, German radio host Matthias Matuschik had made racist comments about BTS, comparing them to coronavirus. As of today, Matuschik will no longer be hosting the show where he initially made those comments.

Here's what we know about his demotion.

It seems like as if Matthias Matuschik won't host the Radio Show on Bayern3 til april 22.



It's been a month and almost a half since the last time he was on air.

When will we be finally sure that he won't come back?

Everything you need to know about Matthias Matuschik

Born in 1965, Matthias Matuschik, also known as Matuschke, is a German DJ and radio host. Matuschik began his radio career in 1989 with the private broadcaster Radio Ramasuri. Between 1994 and 1998 the German radio host was a presenter at SWF3 before moving to Bayern 3. The German radio host was nominated in the “Best Moderator” category for the 2011 German Radio Prize.

What did German radio host Matthias Matuschik say about BTS?

Back on February 24, 2021, DJ Matthias Matuschik compared BTS to coronavirus. After playing BTS’ cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You” the German radio host called their cover of the song "blasphemy" and said the group was "some crappy virus that hopefully there will be a vaccine for soon as well."

Nothing against South Korea. You can't accuse me of xenophobia just because this boy band from South - I have a car from South Korea. I have the coolest car ever. I drive a South Korean car with a six-cylinder, twin-turbocharger, four-wheel drive, all the bells and whistles and a top speed of 270. Korea rules, well, South Korea. But BTS, and BTS, yes, they actually have an 'MTV Unplugged' now - with a boy band, 'Unplugged'! That alone is paradoxical! Yes? And then these... these little f***wits brag about the fact that they covered 'Fix You' from Coldplay, where I say: 'This is blasphemy!' And that's what I say as an atheist! This is... this is sacrilege, for this you will... for this you will be vacationing in North Korea for the next 20 years!

Matthias Matuschik spoke to BuzzFeed Germany after facing a lot of backlash from fans on social media. However, this only worsened the situation for the German radio host.

"I would have been just as upset (exaggeratedly, because that’s my style) with a German or Transcastanian band.” Matuschick added that he had “underestimated the strength of fans that lurked behind the three letters [BTS]."

The German radio host's subsequent apology was also not well received by people on social media.

Matthias Matuschik need to be hold accountable for his actions as in HE SHOULDN'T BE ALLOWED TO HOST AGAIN. Stop dismissing this "jokes" when real people suffers from it.



Use the new hashtags to trend! #WeCantBeSilenced#RacistGermanMedia

An apology was also issued by the radio station, Bayern 3, after the backlash the German radio host faced.

"German radio BAYERN 3 and radio host Matthias Matuschik have issued an apology after coming under fire for the racist comments he made about BTS."

You shouldn't have opened your mouth in the first place, now you realized what you're up against - the most powerful fans ARMY!!!

Did Matthias Matuschik get demoted?

On May 27th, Matuschik was demoted from hosting the show. Reports say he will be doing a podcast for local Bavarian music starting at the end of June.

This is considered a demotion for the German radio host because instead of running a 3-hour long show 3 times a week, the podcast will only run once or twice a month.

The german radio host who said horrible things about BTS was demoted, finally 🙌🏽. Should've been fired tho, but something is better than nothing.

Bayern 3, however, stated that the change has no correlation to the backlash the German radio host received for his comments towards BTS.

There is no direct connection to the accusations of racism that host Matthias Matuschik had triggered in February about K-pop band BTS. At the time, Matuschik was angry that the Korean band had covered a Coldplay hit, insulting the artists. Matuschik and Bayern 3 then apologized.