Who is Maythe Del Angel? Meet the sugar artist from Bake It 'Til You Make It season 1

Bake It 'Til You Make It is Food Network's newest reality TV cooking competition that is all set to premiere this holiday season. The forthcoming series will be released on Monday night, December 26, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

Bake It 'Til You Make It is a food docu-series that features seven "passionate" bakers who enter the competition in hopes of emerging as the winner. Among the seven bakers who will be competing against each other in the reality TV series is Maythe Del Angel.

Angel hails from San Antonio.

The official synopsis for the food reality TV series reads:

"Food Network ditches the studio to follow seven gifted amateur bakers. They're hitting the road to submit their best desserts in baking competitions across America, all while pursuing the sweetest taste in the world: victory."

Bake It 'Til You Make It will be hosted by famed chef Duff Goldman. According to Maythe's bio on Food Network, she's been a rising star in the baking industry and is currently a sugar artist.

With little to no time left for Bake It 'Til You Make It to premiere on Food Network, here's everything you need to know about Maythe.

Maythe from Bake It 'Til You Make It has appeared on various competitions including Holiday Wars

According to her bio on Food Network:

"She has been competing for the past six years, including on Holiday Wars. She is the self-proclaimed queen of realistic cakes and cookies, and she hopes to show her kids that through hard work, you can achieve your dreams."

The baker has her own Facebook page with over 8k followers under the username Maythé Del Angel sugar creations artist. According to her website, Maythe has taken part in multiple cakes and cookies contests offline and online. She was also a finalist who represented the United States 2 years in a row for Bybora Cake Star.

Maythe has also appeared on Food Network's Holiday Wars season 2 and been an online Judge in Buddy VS Duff season 3. She is also an Ambassador of international brands such as MaBaker and Chef, Icing Images, and Bybora Sugar Paste. Apart from that, she is a Product Developer for Sugarin India.

Her website claims:

"Mexican by birth, regiomontana from the heart I started in the sugary world when I least expected it, always looking for ways to express art, beauty and good taste. Enterprising, music, visual artist and now pastry chef, a creative world where creative minds come together, skillful hands and heart to make edible sugar sculptures."

Maythe's website also includes pictures of her from her competitions and her sugar work. She also won 2nd place in Julia Usher's cookie contest in 2020.

Bake It 'Til You Make It will premiere on Food Network on Monday night, December 26 and 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes