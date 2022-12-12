Who is Mete Kobal? Meet 'Say Yes to the Dress' host Randy Fenoli’s fiancé as the couple get engaged 

Congratulations are in order for Say Yes To The Dress star Randy Fenoli and his fiancé Mete Kobal. After being in a relationship for a year, the famed reality TV icon popped the question to Kobal on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Marmara Park Avenue hotel located in New York City.

Randy revealed to People in an exclusive interview that he had been planning this day for months with the help of Marcy Blum, the planner. Marcy revealed that Randy's family and friends were all in one room when the Say Yes To The Dress star popped the question.

Randy told Mete that they were on their way to have dinner at the Museum of Modern Art. But when the duo arrived at the hotel, there were around fifty family members and friends of theirs waiting in the lobby. The Say Yes To The Dress star then got down on one knee and popped the question, to which Mete said yes.

Talking to People in an exclusive interview, Randy shared,

"I just wanted to make it really special for him and make a memory that we would have the rest of our lives."

Mete Kobal is originally from Turkey and met the Say Yes To The Dress star at Marmara

There isn't much information regarding Mete that is available or known as yet.

All we do know is that he is from Turkey, and met Randy in January 2022 while he was working at Marmara as a restaurant and bar manager. The Say Yes To The Dress star popped the question to Mete at the same hotel where they met.

Randy told People that he also wanted Mete's friends to be a part of their special day. So he got one of his friend's contact from Turkey and procured the email ids of the others from him. He then arranged for a monitor to be present at the hotel so they could all join via zoom call and witness the special moment.

Mete has over 35k followers on Instagram and his bio describes him as a dog and book lover. His profile also has labeled highlights from his memories and trips. He uploads a lot of pictures of himself with his dog. Randy also makes frequent appearances on his feed.

Mete also has a YouTube channel that he isn't all that active on. In 2019 he posted a video of him performing Hotel California inside a New York subway. The video only gained around 139 views. In the video, Mete can be seen playing the guitar and singing his rendition of the famous Eagles song.

In his interview with People, Say Yes to the Dress star Randy opened up about their plans for the wedding. He said,

"Princess Cruise Lines has a cruise that goes to Greece and Italy and then ends up in Istanbul. And I'm thinking that might be something where we might do a little ceremony in maybe Italy or on the ship or something and then we'll get to Istanbul. We can disembark and do a reception for all of his friends over there and his family."

Say Yes To The Dress airs every week only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

