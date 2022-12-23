Who is Monty Alderman from Bake It 'Til You Make It? Delaware baker is a former football player

Food Network is all set to premiere its brand new reality TV cooking competition, titled Bake It 'Til You Make It, this holiday season. The upcoming series will hit the screens a day after Christmas on Monday, December 26, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

Bake It 'Til You Make It revolves around seven "passionate" bakers who enter the competition vying for a shot at victory. Among the seven bakers competing against each other is former football player and high school coach, Donavon 'Monty' Alderman.

The official synopsis for the food reality TV series reads:

"Food Network ditches the studio to follow seven gifted amateur bakers. They're hitting the road to submit their best desserts in baking competitions across America, all while pursuing the sweetest taste in the world: victory."

Monty's career from sports took a turn a few years ago when he decided to enter the world of baking, and he hasn't looked back since.

Monty from Bake It 'Til You Make It traded his career in sports to bake and become a cooking coach

Monty from Bake It 'Til You Make It has his own business called Monty’s Neighborhood Snacks where he conducts cooking classes. According to Monty's professional Instagram page, his motto is:

"Bringing sweets to the streets, changing neighborhoods one cupcake and smile at a time."

Monty has an Instagram account for his business, whose handle is @montsneighborhoodandsnacks. He has over 2400 followers and uploads pictures and videos from his baking spree and work. From cakes to desserts and various other baked goods, Monty posts everything and is extremely active on Instagram.

He also has a cooking class where he teaches a 4-12 course meal plan to his students. According to a post on his Instagram profile:

"The cooking unit will consist of 4-12 courses with direct instruction these classes teach techniques that will help anyone develop and enhance their skills in the kitchen. The 8-week course will range from learning how to make quiche to spaghetti. All classes are fun and engaging."

Apart from that, he also has a hands-on cooking class where students can take part in small batches and prepare a dish along with the instructor. Monty also has another Instagram page for his local business called @hoodsnacksde, where he posts the same content.

According to his website, he describes his business as:

"Monty's Neighborhood Snacks is a small family-owned baked goods business with a mission to help improve the quality of life for everyone, by providing survival, life, education, and employment skills through community service while offering amazing treats."

His baking business has been recognized by various food and travel blogs all accross the country. It has also been mentioned in the Top 50 Bakeries in the U.S. by Travel Noir Magazine.

Bake It 'Til You Make It will be hosted by Duff Goldman and will premiere on Food Network on December 26 at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

