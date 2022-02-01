Who is Morgan Stewart? Reality star holds orange-themed baby shower with husband Jordan McGraw 

American television personality Morgan Stewart and her husband Jordan McGraw are expecting their second child. On January 31, 2022, the 33-year-old author took to her Instagram handle to share several pictures from her orange-themed baby shower.

In one of the photographs, Stewart, wearing a multi-colored dress, can be seen cradling her 11-month-old daughter Row while posing in front of a flower-themed backdrop. In another, McGraw, Row and the baby mama are seen smiling for a happy picture.

The social media uploads also provided a glimpse at the minimalistic off-white cake and orange-themed table decor for the guests.

Stewart has been pretty active on her Instagram handle and has shown off her baby bump several times before.

Morgan Stewart has long been in the public eye

Born on May 22, 1988 to Herb and Susan Stewart, Morgan Stewart is a native of Beverly Hills, California. She graduated from Pace University, New York and currently hosts E! News' show The Nightly Pop.

Stewart rose to fame in 2014 when E! launched their new show, Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, in which she participated.

The series focuses on the uber-rich lifestyles of several 20-somethings in Los Angeles. In an interview with AOL in 2016, Stewart spoke about bagging the part on the series. She revealed that the casting director approached Dorothy Wang, daughter of billionaire Roger Wang, with the idea of creating a reality TV show based on her lifestyle:

"They said, 'Bring your friends.' And so she and I did a tape, and then six weeks later, we had a show."

Together with LA Collective, Morgan launched her own activewear clothing line in 2017 called Morgan Stewart Sport.

As for her personal life, Morgan Stewart comes from a well-to-do family. Herb Stewart, her father, founded and runs a highly successful Beverly Hills-based construction company that specializes in remodeling high-end buildings. Meanwhile, as per media outlet Bustle, her mother Susan "puts up" with her.

However, while talking on Justin Anderson's podcast, Morgan spoke fondly of her parents. Recalling their family dinners and summer vacations, she admitted being very fortunate:

"I had two parents that were married and loved each other. Everything I ever needed, I had."

Post her gig on Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, Stewart landed several contributing jobs on E! shows, including: Daily Pop, Nightly Pop, Necessary Realness, and What the Fashion.

Morgan Stewart married and separated from her co-star

Stewart married her long-time partner and Rich Kids of Beverly Hills co-star Brendan Fitzpatrick in May 2016. Their grand wedding was showcased on the series finale of the show.

However, the couple decided to part ways in August 2019 after rumors made the rounds about Stewart's inappropriate office relationship with her former boss, NBC Universal executive Bryce Kristensen.

However, shortly after separating from Fitzpatrick, Morgan was linked to Jordan McGraw, the son of media stars Phil McGraw and Robin McGraw. Reportedly, the two had dated a decade prior to Stewart's television debut and reignited their romance.

The duo tied the knot in December 2020 and welcomed their first child in February 2021.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee