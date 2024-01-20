Who named Storm Isha? Amber warning issued in northern England as London expected to get battered by strong winds

The UK is supposed to be hit with Storm Isha in the upcoming weekend and the Met Office has already issued a warning for the same. The name of the storm was given by the Met Office, which has also announced a yellow weather alert due to the traveling issues that would emerge because of the storm.

An amber alert has been additionally given for various areas in the UK and the storm is expected to result in winds with a speed of around 80 mph. Other issues include heavy rain that will lead to severe damage to the buildings.

Expand Tweet

The storm would be a result of a temperature drop around the UK, which has led to ice and snow in most of the areas, as per iNews. The Chief Meteorologist for the Met Office, Dan Suri, also warned about the resulting situation from Storm Isha and said:

"The areas of particular concern are reflected by a large amber severe weather warning, which covers Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland, Wales, much of Northern England as well as southwestern parts of England."

The Guardian reported that Storm Isha will also lead to multiple complications like power loss and no phone signal along with delays in rail and bus services. The outlet additionally stated that there would be 30-35 mm of rainfall, which will witness a rise of 80-100 mm by January 21, 2024.

Storm Isha's name was included in the upcoming list of storms: Naming history and other details explored

Storm Isha is supposed to leave a severe impact around the UK. While the UK is preparing to face the storm, there is a story behind its naming. The Met Office in the UK accumulates a list of storm names for every season in the UK starting from September to late August, as per Metro.

The names are added to the list based on the impact they are going to leave in particular areas. Met Office shared a post on X on January 19, 2024, confirming that they have named Storm Isha, adding that it will lead to heavy rain from Sunday to Monday.

Expand Tweet

Isha's name has been added to the ninth position of the list prepared by the Met Office. The list has Agnes in the first position followed by Babet, Ciaran, Debi, Elin, Fergus, Gerrit, Henk, Jocelyn, and many others.

According to iNews, Met Office revealed how the names were finalized for the storms, saying that they were taken from public suggestions arriving every year. They continued:

"This year's list has been compiled from these public suggestions, plus suggestions from Met Eireann and KNMI, choosing some of the more popular names and names that reflect the diversity of the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands."

Storms are named so that people can get to know about the severe complications. The decision to name a storm was made by the Met Office after they discovered that naming a storm gives a better opportunity for the public to identify the warnings earlier.

Storm Isha is expected to slow down from Monday

The Met Office has reported that while Storm Isha will leave a severe impact around the UK, the entire situation will witness a change from January 20, 2024. However, the winds and showers would continue and there would be more winds toward the north-west side of the UK.

While the warnings have increased the chances of power cuts and other complications, a spokesperson for the Royal Automobile Club, Alice Simpson, requested the drivers to keep a check on the trees and branches that are expected to block the roads.

Energy Networks Association also requested people to contact 105 or 999 in case they witness any damaged power lines.