Who was Nathalie Maillet? F1 boss reportedly shot dead by her husband Franz Dubois

On August 15, Nathalie Maillet, the CEO and director of Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps (Grand Prix hosting racing circuit), was found dead in her home in Gouvy, Luxembourg. According to local reports, her body was discovered with another woman and a man's body. All three victims died from gunshot wounds.

According to RTL, Nathalie Maillet's husband, Franz Dubois (a veteran racer and a trainer), found Natalie with her new partner. As alleged by Sarah Pollet (of Luxembourg's public prosecutor's office), it is likely that Franz shot them first and then shot himself.

Pollet told RTL:

"There are investigations into the use of weapons that have yet to be carried out, so I cannot give more information. But based on the ballistic and forensic analysis... it is very likely the gentleman shot the two ladies (Nathalie and her partner, Anne L. Durviaux) and then killed himself. "

However, an official report from the police's investigation has not been made public yet.

Who was Nathalie Maillet?

Nathalie Maillet became the CEO of the Circuit in 2016. Her involvement and contributions are credited as one of the reasons behind the Circuit's success in the Grand Prix.

The former racecar driver grew up in a family filled with veterans of the sport. According to her biography on her page at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Nathalie wanted to start her racing career with a go-kart, which her family could not afford back then.

At the age of 33 years old (2003), Nathalie Maillet completed her architecture course in London and officially began her training in racing school. She won her first fun cup in 2006, followed by several wins in other races.

In 2006, the late Belgian resident started her own architectural consulting firm, focusing on eco-architecture. Natalie was also associated with arranging the American Festival final of the Nascar Whelen Euro Series and the Nascar WES International Circuit Competition Team. Maillet was also credited with helping update the Spa-Francorchamps, which is over a century old.

Natalie Maillet was allegedly murdered on August 15 at the age of 51. After her tragic death, the Chairman of Spa Francorchamps, Melchior Wathelet, said:

"I know how much this news will upset our teams...Today, we are loosing [sic] a highly respected lady, a true leader who will be greatly missed. Nathalie had become the face of the Circuit, she embodied the passion for racing that we all share."

