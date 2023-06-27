Who is Naturi Naughton? Meet the R&B singer who plays Judge Jaeda King in Call Her King

Naturi Naughton, an American actress, singer, and songwriter, takes on the role of Judge Jaeda King in the thrilling drama film Call Her King. Premiering on July 6, 2023, exclusively on BET+, the movie centers around Judge King's journey during a high-stakes hostage crisis, where her strength and skills are put to the test.

Naughton rose to prominence as a member of the R&B group 3LW before venturing into acting. She gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Tasha St. Patrick in the hit TV series Power and her role as Lil' Kim in the acclaimed film Notorious.

However, Naughton's talent extends beyond these notable roles. She showcased her versatility as Brenda Meeks in the comedy-horror film series Scary Movie 3 and its sequel.

Additionally, she displayed her acting skills in the TV series The Playboy Club, where she played Bunny Brenda.

Call Her King follows Judge Jaeda King (Naughton), who has just sentenced Sean Samuels (Mitchell) to death when the courthouse is hijacked by Samuels’ brother Gabriel

As seen in the trailer of this thrilling drama film Call Her King, Naturi Naughton delivers a captivating performance as Judge Jaeda King. The trailer takes viewers on a suspenseful journey as they witness Judge King's remarkable resilience and determination during a tense hostage crisis.

As the events unfold, Judge King must rely on her strength, intelligence, and unwavering commitment to justice to navigate the dangerous situation and protect those at risk. Naughton's portrayal of Judge King brings depth and authenticity to the character, capturing her unwavering resolve and unwavering dedication to her duty.

Here is the official synopsis of Call Her King as stated by BET+:

''Directed by Wes Miller (A Day to Die), Call Her King follows Judge Jaeda King (Naughton), who has just sentenced Sean Samuels (Mitchell) to death when the courthouse is hijacked by Samuels’ brother Gabriel, also known as Black Caesar (Gross). The Judge must then rely on her wits, strength, and skill to find a way to end the standoff, save the hostages and fight her way out.''

Everything to know about fan's favorite Naturi Naughton

Naturi Naughton is a talented American actress and singer, known for her impressive performances in both film and television. Born on May 20, 1984, in East Orange, New Jersey, Naughton developed a passion for the arts at a young age. She began her career in entertainment as a member of the R&B group 3LW, which gained popularity in the early 2000s.

Naughton's breakthrough in the acting world came when she portrayed the iconic role of Lil' Kim in the film Notorious (2009), showcasing her versatility and earning critical acclaim. She also garnered widespread recognition for her role as Tasha St. Patrick in the hit TV series Power (2014-2020), where she showcased her acting prowess and received won 2 NAACP Image Awards for her portrayal of a complex character.

Throughout her career, Naughton has demonstrated her multifaceted talent by showcasing her singing skills in various projects. She has released solo music, including the album Naturi Naughton (2010), which showcased her powerful vocals and received positive reviews.

With her charismatic presence, exceptional acting abilities, and remarkable vocal talent, Naturi Naughton continues to leave a lasting impression on audiences. Her dedication and passion for her craft make her a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, and she remains a celebrated talent admired by fans around the world.

Naturi Naughto's Call Her King premiers on BET+ on July 6, 2023.

