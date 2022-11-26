Who is Nicholas Edward Letney? Seattle airport Nazi video sparks mass outrage online 

Amateur politician Nicholas Letney has gained immense traction on Twitter after screaming Nazi slurs at passengers at the Seattle airport. The passenger shouted racial slurs endlessly, leaving the travels uncomfortable. Internet users have since taken to social media to slam the man in question.

The incident took place as passengers were boarding a flight between Seattle, Washington and Sallas-Fort Worth, Texas. The video was posted on the Twitter page of the non-profit organization StopAntisemitism. In the video, one could see Nicholas Letney saluting and yelling- “seig heil!” and “heil Hitler.”

Netizens could also hear Nicholas Letney screaming at police officers who were attempting to arrest him. In the video, which has now gone viral, he also said:

“You ever heard of the First Amendment? You violated that ‘cause I’m a Nazi”

One could also hear Letney say:

“You’re a f**king alien. An alien and a reptilian.”

The police were eventually able to withhold him as he continued verbally attacking them.

Who is Nicholas Letney? Passenger screams Nazi phrases at airport

As per his official website, Nicholas Edward Letney is the leader of a Christian Social group known as the Christian Workers. He is also the author of History of The World. The anti-Jew also boasts about being the “greatest bodybuilder of all time.”

He has also noted his political beliefs on his website. He claims to have come up with the idea of nationalizing apartment housing by reducing the rent to $250, nationalizing car repair shops by offering free car repairs and providing free health care. On his website he also wrote:

“We do not support Bernie Sanders, the Democratic party, Barrack Obama, Kshama Sawant or the Socialist Alternative. We hate the Soviet Union (including Lenin Trotsky, and Stalin). We hate the Social Democrats in Europe.”

Letney also wrote on his website that the Christian Workers believe that “atheism should be banned.”

A section of his website also noted that “some black people should be exterminated… they should deport millions of blacks to Africa and ban blacks from Richmond and Nortfolk… Interacial s*x should be banned.”

As per his official Facebook account, he studied at Auburn Riverside High School and also attended Bonney Lake High School.

Netizens react to man's antisemitic rant at Seattle airport

Internet users were appalled by Letney’s behavior. Many could not believe that the man was screaming anti-Jew phrases in an airport. Some netizens also poked fun at his political beliefs. A few tweets read:

Gabby Mancini Greenville SC | BIRTHDAY MONTH 🥳 @MissGabbyGuns @TizzyEnt Immediate and permanent watchlist



Also freedom of speech does not include freedom from consequences



Theresa Cross @theresa_cross @TizzyEnt Glad he pulled that stunt BEFORE boarding instead of in the air, inconveniencing a plane load of passengers & crew.

Electric WoolooPalooza👑🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 @snazzyazzy83 @TizzyEnt Some people are beyond saving. He might be one of them.

Uber customer yells racial slurs against Black driver

The aforementioned incident is not the only instance of racism that has occurred in Washington. An unidentified Uber rider was banned from using the ride-sharing platform after repeatedly using the N-word against the driver. She also physically assaulted him.

In the video, which has now gone viral, the woman can be seen arguing with a man. The fight between the two started after the driver was unable to provide the woman with a charger to plug in her phone which was out of battery. Due to this, the woman yelled at the man- “I’m your f**king boss, you’re a little piece of s**t. n****r.”

