Who is Olivia Swingle? Astroworld Fest victim Danish Baig's fiance calls him a "hero"

Astroworld Fest victim Danish Baig's fiance Olivia Swingle recently opened up about the former’s tragic death. She took to Facebook to express her gratitude to her partner and called him a “hero” for sacrificing his own life while saving hers:

“My baby, my love gave his life to save mine & I will spend the rest of my life making sure he gets the justice he deserves. I would not be here today if it was not for him, he is a hero and the world needs to know his story.”

Danish Baig was one of the eight young victims who were tragically killed in Travis Scott’s Astroworld Fest stampede on November 5, 2021. He was just 27 years old at the time of his passing. The crowd surge has been deemed as an “incident of mass casualty” following multiple fatalities and injuries.

Everything about Danish Baig’s fiance, Olivia Swingle

Olivia Swingle is the fiancee of Danish Baig, who lost his life in Astroworld tragedy (Image via Olivia Swingle/Facebook)

Olivia Swingle is the fiance of the late Danish Baig, the 27-year-old casualty of the Astroworld crowd surge incident in NRG Park. She is a resident of Dallas, and works at AT&T, a multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Texas.

She is one of the survivors of the Astroworld concert tragedy, who is currently seeking justice for the loss of her loved one. Olivia traveled to Houston to attend Travis Scott’s concert along with her boyfriend and his brother.

Unfortunately, Olivia’s trip turned into a nightmare when she lost her fiance, who died while saving her life. Danish Baig’s brother Basil Baig confirmed the incident through an official statement:

“My brother tried to save my sister-in-law from these horrendous acts that were being done to her in the process he lost his life."

Ammar Baig, another of Danish’s brother, told People that Olivia was left injured in the stampede when the former attempted to save her from the crowd:

"People started hitting them, people started hitting his fiancée, started [doing] a lot of things to her. She's bruised up, and he was trying to save her."

Hojun Choi @hjnchoi Basil Baig, brother of Danish Baig, 27, who was killed during the Astroworld Festival mass casualty event - "We lost our brother, we're grieving for all the families who lost their loved ones in this horrendous event." Basil Baig, brother of Danish Baig, 27, who was killed during the Astroworld Festival mass casualty event - "We lost our brother, we're grieving for all the families who lost their loved ones in this horrendous event." https://t.co/JhLP0xULB6

He also mentioned that Olivia and Danish shared a close bond. The latter reportedly took great care of his girlfriend and had many plans for their future:

"He would always take care of his fiancée. He would always get her whatever she wants. They would always have goals, plans, all these things he had in his mind for them. He just started his life."

Olivia, along with Danish's family members, has pledged to fight for justice. The family previously alleged that Travis Scott “provoked” the crowd at his concert which ultimately led to the Astroworld tragedy.

The rapper has apologized for the incident and shared that he is “devastated” following the stampede. He also mentioned that he was unaware of the “severity of the situation” at the beginning of the event.

