Who owns Fashion Nova? Hilarious text messages memes take over Twitter

Fashion Nova, a fast fashion e-commerce company based in Los Angeles, California, is known not just for its clothing but for its eccentric marketing campaigns.

The brand was founded by CEO Richard Saghian in 2006, operating out of a mall in California and selling expensive clubwear attire. According to the Los Angeles Times, the company has since grown through social media-bolstered online sales, boasting annual sales of over $1 billion.

As part of its unorthodox marketing, the company sent an automated text message on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, which started a meme fest online. The message read:

"Fashion Nova: Guaranteed To C*me Faster Than Yo Man"

"Their marketing team is unmatched": Netizens respond to hilarious promotion message by Fashion Nova

The brand's automated promotional messages are known to be unorthodox, hilarious, and outrageous at times. Needless to say, Twitterati shared their take on the latest message.

While some praised the marketing team for the attention-grabbing text, others shared some hilarious memes and comments about the campaign. Here are some comments seen on Twitter:

Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian started his career working at his father's clothing boutique in LA

Born in an Iranian-American household, Richard Saghian worked in retail at his father's boutique, Women’s Wear Daily, before founding Fashion Nova in 2006. In an interview, he credited his retail beginnings for his success, stating:

"I don't think I would've been able to do it without all my retail experience from the brick-and-mortar days to the e-comm days."

Saghian told Paper Magazine that most of the business for Fashion Nova comes from social media engagements, especially on Instagram, with various influencers and models through a campaign called "#NovaBabes."

The founder is frequently referred to as "one of the first fashion entrepreneurs to understand the power of social media buying."

The brand boasts partnerships with celebrities like Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, Amber Rose, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Speaking about the intent behind the marketing campaigns, Saghian once explained:

"I realized early on, getting into the minds of my customers is what helped me grow..."

The CEO is known for spending on luxurious and sought-after properties. Last year, he bought a megamansion called The One in an auction for $141 million. He owns a property at Billionaire's Beach in Malibu from Netflix's Ted Sarandos and a Hollywood Hill residence that previously belonged to Avicii.

Past automated messages explored as Fashion Nova faces a possible class action lawsuit

On April 13, 2022, the fashion retail brand sent out a text, stating:

claire ☆ @hlaire_carrison fashion nova's marketing is literally so unhinged fashion nova's marketing is literally so unhinged https://t.co/ltVOzGlkoG

On December 20, 2022, the brand sent a Christmas Day promotion reading:

"HO-HO-H*E It's Time To SLAYYY 1-Day Shipping Order TODAY & Get Ur Order WAYYY B4 Christmas!!"

Here are some other texts sent by the company:

☆❄️Steph❄️☆ @GrizGoddess I got this random text from @FashionNova at least one company has a sense of humor I got this random text from @FashionNova at least one company has a sense of humor😜 https://t.co/nqqp31CzDo

YAYAH @YayahTheArtist my day isn’t officially started until I check my costar and get a violent text from fashion nova my day isn’t officially started until I check my costar and get a violent text from fashion nova https://t.co/EZ8TeKWonD

On November 3, 2022, a class action lawsuit was filed against the online fashion brand, claiming the brand violated the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act (FTSA) for "illegally sending automated promotional text messages to consumers without their consent."

The plaintiff claimed that the company sent out the following text without prior consent given to contact his phone number:

"Fashion Nova: HURRY!! BIGGEST F*cking Labor Day Sale EVER Starts Now!! 40% OFF EVERYTHING Use Code: LD40"

While many companies send automated texts, Fashion Nova's eccentric content might not do well with everyone.

The company was also previously under fire for not paying workers and suppressing negative reviews.

