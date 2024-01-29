Who owns the Mona Lisa? Leonardo da Vinci's famous painting's worth explored as it gets splashed with soup by protestors in viral video

A video of two women throwing soup at the Mona Lisa painting has gone viral on social media. The Guardian states that the video was reportedly recorded inside the Louvre Museum, but the painting was saved due to the protective glass cover added on top. The women have been arrested, and further updates are currently awaited.

The painting was made by Leonardo da Vinci and was owned by the French people since the Revolution between 1787 and 1799, as per Britannica. However, the French government law has imposed restrictions on the sale and purchase of the painting. The painting is worth billions of dollars and has managed to pull many visitors to the Louvre Museum.

The museum confirmed the incident in a statement shared with CNN and they are reportedly planning to file a complaint. The museum's statement reads:

"Two activists from the environmental movement 'Riposte Alimentaire' sprayed pumpkin soup on the armoured glass protecting the Mona Lisa this Sunday, January 28, 2024, around 10 am (4 am ET). The Louvre's security staff immediately intervened."

Louvre Museum is located near the Seine River at the Louvre Palace, and it opened its doors on August 10, 1973, as per Come to Paris.

Mona Lisa was made on a wood panel: Origins and other details explained

As mentioned earlier, the Mona Lisa painting is currently displayed at the Louvre Museum. According to Artistry Found, the current value of the painting is estimated to be around $908 million and the story behind the artwork has contributed to its increasing price over the years.

The painting reportedly features the wife of cloth merchant Francesco del Giocondo, Lisa Gheradini. However, the mystery behind the woman's identity remains under research. Britannica states that the painting was reportedly stolen twice from the museum.

The painting also had to be shifted during the Second World War and was put on display at places like the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the National Gallery of Art. It was initially in possession of French king Francis I after the death of Leonardo da Vinci. It was later moved to the Louvre Museum during the 19th century.

In 1956, the glass cover was added to protect the painting before being taken to the Louvre Museum. Leonardo da Vinci started working on the Mona Lisa in 1503 and took several years to complete the entire work.

The smile in the painting has also led to many speculations and debates on whether it was a happy or sad smile. It is an oil painting, and da Vinci used several hues that gave an illusion of shadow and light.

The Louvre Museum incident video explained in detail

According to NBC, the viral video began with two women throwing soup at the Mona Lisa painting and they crossed the border under which the painting was displayed. One of them removed her jacket and said:

"What is more important? Art or the right to a healthy and sustainable food?"

The duo continued by describing the farming process as "sick" and that many farmers have died at work. The women then raised their hands and stood on both sides of the painting. The staff members of the museum immediately began to cover the area with black cloth barricades.

As mentioned earlier, both the women are under custody, and the charges imposed on them have not been revealed.

