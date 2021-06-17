Who is Paris Jackson’s mother Debbie Rowe? An insight into Michael Jackson’s daughter’s life amid PTSD revelation 

Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, revealed during a chat with Willow Smith on the latter's show "Red Table Talk" that she has had a hard time dealing with public attention. While one may envy celebrities for the glamorous life they seem to be living, Paris Jackson has noted that living in the public eye has taken such a toll on her mental health that she had to seek therapy.

The 23-year-old in conversation with Willow Smith, said she has been dealing with anxiety and trauma, primarily caused by experiences with paparazzi. Paris Jackson also said she has stopped going out during the day to avoid attention, which has affected her personal relationships, especially the romantic ones.

Paris Jackson said,

“I have, like, nightmares. But it’s primarily, like, if I’m out in public during the day. I don’t really go out during the day. I do catch it affecting my personal relationships, especially romantic relationships.”

She further added,

“PTSD can affect pretty much every aspect of your life. I’ve just, like, started the healing process... I love EMDR [therapy]. It’s very intense, and it puts you in a very fragile and vulnerable state, but it is a very effective kind of therapy.”

Paris’ latest interview has sparked a lot of interest among fans in her personal life, with many wondering who her mother is.

Also Read: Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's love story: Exploring their relationship as they welcome twins

Meet Paris Jackson’s mother Debbie Rowe

Paris Jackson was born to the King of Pop Michael Jackson and his wife Debbie Rowe, who he was married to for three years. The couple divorced in 1999.

Debbie Rowe is the mother of two children, Michael Joseph Jackson and Paris Jackson, whom she shares with Michael Jackson. She is an American dermatology assistant, based in Palmdale, California. Debbie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016.

Besides being known for her marriage to Michael Jackson, Debbie is also popular for her portrayal in the 2004 film “Man in the Mirror: The Michael Jackson Story”. The role was essayed by April Telek.

Also Read: What is Scott Disick’s net worth? Exploring the reality star’s fortune as he splurges $57K on a Helmut Newton piece for girlfriend Amelia Hamlin

Where is Debbie Rowe now?

In 2009, Debbie was in the news for denying rumors about not being the biological mother to her two children with Michael. She reportedly filed a lawsuit for defamation and invasion of privacy against a source, who had allegedly submitted her private emails to a news program. She won the case and received $27,000 in damages.

Debbie Rowe and Michael Jackson (Image Via UK Newschant)

She made headlines in 2014 for getting engaged to music producer and former Neverland Ranch videographer Marc Schaffel. He had worked with Michael on a charity single for 9/11 called “What More Can I give”. Reportedly, Marc was the only employee of Jackson’s who had access to visit Debbie following her divorce to Michael and is said to have helped her with her health issues.

Also Read: “Cancel Chrissy Teigen”: Model’s apology for “horrible tweets” backfires as shocking new Michael Costello claims emerge

Edited by david.benjamin