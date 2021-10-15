Who are Penn Badgley's wife and kid? Actor's personal life explored ahead of 'You' premiere

Penn Badgley is well known for his portrayal of Dan Humphrey in teen drama Gossip Girl and now of Joe Goldberg in Netflix's addictive thriller, You.

But unlike his character Joe, Penn Badgley does not have any toxic relationships and is a very private person in real life. But they do have two things in common: they're both married men with a baby.

In the third season of You, our favorite stalker and serial killer returns with his psychopathic wife, Love Quinn. The couple has moved to the California suburbs to raise their newborn son, only to revert to their old habits.

It's time to explore the actor's life a bit more ahead of the premiere of You Season 3.

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke: Relationship Explored

Chocolate boy Penn Badgley has had many love affairs. From his long relationship with actress Blake Lively to Zoë Kravitz, he has seen the ups and downs of relationships. But at last, love never disappoints.

In 2014, Badgley met singer Domino Kirke, who was a single mom and wasn't looking for anything serious. They began dating after a short while and Penn Badgley, in an interview, also shared that they watched Gossip Girl together during those days. Soon after the public announcement of their relationship, they tied the knot in 2017 and Penn Badgley became the stepfather of Kirke's son, Cassius.

In February 2020, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together, after two miscarriages. The announcement was shared through an Instagram post (now deleted) where Kirke wrote:

“I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one, thank you.”

On September 20, Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke announced that they had welcomed their first child — more than a month after he was born. She also shared the first photo (now deleted) of the baby, a snapshot of Badgley gazing into their son's eyes. The couple is yet to reveal the baby's name.

Check out Penn Badgley making his return as Joe Golberg on Netflix's thriller You for season 3. The latest season will be available to stream on October 15, 12:30 PM (IST).

