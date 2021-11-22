Who was Peter Aykroyd? SNL star passes away at 66

Saturday Night Live writer and cast member Peter Aykroyd has passed away aged 66. The news of his demise was announced on the November 20 episode of SNL, hosted by Simu Liu.

SNL also aired Peter Aykroyd's short film, Java Junkie, in homage to the late star. The Emmy and Razzie nominated writer is also the younger brother of Ghostbusters actor and writer Dan Aykroyd.

No official information from his family has been made public, so the cause of Peter's death or the time and date are unknown.

What was Peter Aykroyd known for?

Aykroyd was best known for his days on SNL, co-creating the Canadian paranormal sci-fi show, PSI Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal, and co-writing the screenplay of Nothing But Trouble with his brother.

The late Canadian actor and writer was born in Ottawa, Ontario, on November 19, 1955. In his youth, Peter Aykroyd was in an improv group called Second City comedy troupe in Toronto.

He was hired on SNL as a cast member and writer in 1979 and was there until 1980. Meanwhile, his elder brother, Dan, appeared on SNL from 1975 to 1979.

As an actor, Peter Aykroyd garnered around 18 credits. He debuted in the 1977 TV series, The New Avengers, where he played Mirschtia. Aykroyd had been an actor for almost 22 years until 1999, when his last film dropped, a TV movie called Justice.

The Canadian has been credited as a writer in around 20 episodes of SNL. Furthermore, in 1996, Peter co-wrote PSI Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal with his brother Dan. The two also served as producers of the show and made 88 episodes.

Peter Aykroyd also forayed into the soundtrack field with his appearance on Saturday Night Live. He has been credited as a "performer" in two episodes. He is also credited with producing songs for projects like Spies Like Us (1985), My Stepmother Is an Alien (1988), Nothing But Trouble (1991), and Coneheads (1993), amongst others.

Interestingly, Peter Aykroyd was also known to be a psychic researcher.

Edited by Ravi Iyer