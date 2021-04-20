Who is Peter Katsis? Morrissey's manager blasts The Simpsons for "trying to capitalize on cheap controversy"

Morrissey's manager, Peter Katsis, recently launched a scathing attack upon popular sitcom The Simpsons after their latest episode titled "Panic On The Streets of Springfield seemingly portrayed the singer in a disparaging light.

In a post shared to Morrissey's Facebook page, written by his talent manager Peter Katsis, the singer's team criticized the long-standing sitcom for "trying to capitalize on cheap controversy and expounding on vicious rumors":

The aforementioned episode titled "Panic On The Streets of Springfield" revolves around Lisa Simpson's encounter with a "brooding, militant vegan" British musician called Quilloughby (a not-so-subtle reference to Morrissey) who used to be the frontman for a band called "The Snuffs" (Read, The Smiths).

Initially, he appears as a sort of imaginary friend to Lisa, only for her illusion to be shattered when she witnesses him perform at a festival.

80s Quilloughby (Morrissey) meeting his current self is the funniest shit I've seen this year pic.twitter.com/Hzy3HEk1bL — vale☄️ (@adifferentgun) April 19, 2021

Over there, she shockingly finds a coarse, overweight, and carnivorous version of Quilloughby, who espouses racist and xenophobic ideas.

In light of this portrayal, both Peter Katsis and Morrissey proceeded to release statements in which they slammed The Simpsons.

Morrissey responds to The Simpsons on Morrissey Central post "Panic On The Streets Of Springfield" episode

Morrissey's manager, Peter Katsis, is known for managing several notable musicians and groups over the course of his career, including the likes of Backstreet Boys, Enrique Iglesias, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and more.

His first gig was at the age of 23 when he discovered and managed his first group, the Chicago-based industrial alt-rock band "Ministry."

After years of success in the management field, he was famously referred to as "the best manager in the music business" in a 2002 article by Variety.

He is currently a partner at YM & U Group in Beverly Hills, where he manages artists such as Morrissey, Fever 333, 311, and more.

He was recently left livid after Morrissey, one of his top clients was seemingly portrayed in a poor light in the latest episode of The Simpsons.

Morrissey himself weighed in on the situation by issuing an official statement on MorrisseyCentral.com, where he expressed his desire of filing a lawsuit:

A few vital excerpts from Morrissey's statement are as follows:

"The hatred shown towards me from the creators of The Simpsons is obviously a taunting lawsuit, but one that requires more funding than I could possibly muster in order to make a challenge. Neither do I have a determined business squad of legal practitioners ready to pounce. I think this is generally understood and is the reason why I am so carelessly and noisily attacked."

"Accusations usually come from someone with a crazed desire for importance; they don't operate at a very high level. Writing for The Simpsons, for example, evidently requires only complete ignorance."

What this tirade has done is drawn further attention towards the episode, which itself has triggered a meme fest on social media, as users highlighted Morrissey's concerning past history:

if you've followed Morrissey's career you would have already known that he already hates the Simpsons pic.twitter.com/HbztRey7dX — drewtoothpaste (@drewtoothpaste) April 19, 2021

there is definitely some humour in the idea of 80s morrissey being forced to face what he has become pic.twitter.com/12dhMBPpHq — BossMoz (@BossMoz) April 19, 2021

i do think they perfectly captured how johnny marr would feel about playing another show with morrissey pic.twitter.com/bfZfpb36vy — BossMoz (@BossMoz) April 19, 2021

morrissey: *is racist*

also morrissey: "NO! HOW DARE THE SIMPSONS CALL ME RACIST?!" — tent racecar (@catchthefall) April 19, 2021

picking a side between Morrissey and season 32 of The Simpsons pic.twitter.com/shEqRx1eEt — andrew, deactivating soon (@FullMelvnJacket) April 19, 2021

“omg the simpsons were wrong to make fun of morrissey !! he isn’t a bad person and he’s not racist !!!” pic.twitter.com/d2Cy6JotWq — woodpecker (@PeachyKneeSocks) April 19, 2021

With their recent depiction of Morrissey inviting flak from the singer and his manager, it looks like "Panic On The Streets of Springfield" has triggered a whole new debate on the norms of satire and society.