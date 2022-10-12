Who play Tegan and Sara in Freevee's High School? Meet TikTok twins Seazynn and Railey Gilliland

Amazon Freevee's new coming-of-age drama series, High School, is set to hit the platform on Friday, October 14, 2022. The show is based on the noted pop duo Tegan and Sara Quin's memoir. The series is slated to trace the twin sisters' early days, musical influences, and more.

Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Amazon Studios' Press Release:

''Based on musicians Tegan and Sara Quin's best-selling memoir, High School is a story about finding your own identity—a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own. Told through a backdrop of ‘90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of sisters growing up down the hall from one another.''

In the upcoming series, Tegan and Sara's high school avatars are portrayed by Railey Gilliland and Seazynn Gilliland, respectively. Railey and Seazynn are twins, and through their frequent TikTok videos, they managed to bag the roles.

Railey Gilliland and Seazynn Gilliland star as Tegan and Sara in Freevee's High School

Railey Gilliland as Tegan Quin

Railey Gilliland stars as Tegan Quin in the new coming-of-age show High School. In her film debut, Gilliland looks in fine form and doesn't seem hesitant or nervous. Viewers can look forward to an impressive performance from Gilliland in the show.

Railey is known for her TikTok videos, wherein she speaks about several random topics, including her favorite drink, lunch, and more. Some of her videos also featured her twin sister, Seazynn, and the duo has become fairly popular on the platform.

Railey has never acted before and is set to make her screen debut with High School. Regarding the challenge of performing onscreen, Railey said during an interview with Nylon that,

''So many people would tell us, 'You've never acted before, and now you're the leads of a TV show!' I'm like, 'Oh, is that hard to do? Is that not common?'''

As per Nylon, Railey, born in Fresno, California, is known to be a talkative and friendly woman, much like the character she plays on screen, Tegan Quin.

Seazynn Gilliland as Sara Quin

Seazynn Gilliland portrays the character of Sara Quin in High School. Gilliland looks equally impressive in the trailer, portraying her character with astonishing subtlety and nuance. Her onscreen chemistry with her twin sister will prove to be one of the most striking things about the series.

Seazynn has appeared in many of her sister's videos on TikTok and has garnered quite a fan following on the platform. Like Sara, Seazynn is reserved and more introspective - the complete opposite of her sister Railey.

Tegan and Sara reportedly noticed the twin sisters and felt they could play them onscreen, although they did not have any prior film acting experience, and neither were they into music.

According to Nylon, the pop duo put up a social media post asking if anybody could contact the twins. Later, the show's casting directors requested them to make a self-tape, after which an audition took place. The rest of the cast members include Cobie Smulders, Kyle Bornheimer, Esther McGregor, and Olivia Rouyre, among many others, in crucial supporting roles.

