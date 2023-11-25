In The Crown, the character of Lord Mountbatten, nicknamed “Uncle Dickie,” is portrayed by different actors in different seasons. Greg Wise plays the role of Dickie in the first two seasons of The Crown, which cover earlier periods in Elizabeth’s reign. Then, in seasons three and four of the show, which portray later eras, seasoned actor Charles Dance takes over the role.

This recasting occurs between the second and third seasons, with Dance stepping in to play an aged Mountbatten advising his royal family regarding power transitions in Britain.

Lord Mountbatten was the maternal uncle of Prince Philip and a second father to Prince Charles. Prince Philip's mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, was Lord Mountbatten's sister. This familial connection made Mountbatten a significant figure within the British Royal Family.

Lord Mountbatten aka Uncle Dickie's character in The Crown explored

Greg Wise in The Crown (Image via Netflix)

Lord Louis Mountbatten, referred to as "Uncle Dickie" in The Crown and otherwise, wielded significant influence, especially on Prince Charles, and shared a meaningful and complicated relationship with him.

In The Crown, Lord Mountbatten's character has a multi-season arc spanning pivotal moments in British royal history. Introduced in Season 1, he first appears congratulating his nephew Prince Philip on receiving a knighthood and later attends Philip's wedding to Princess Elizabeth.

Controversy strikes in the episode Windsor after King George VI dies, and Mountbatten suggests that Philip's marriage to now-Queen Elizabeth II could bring glory to the Mountbatten name, drawing the Queen Mother's ire.

Mountbatten's mentorship of Prince Charles features prominently in Season 2, advocating for the latter's education at Eton College and subsequently showing support during his difficult time at Gordonstoun School.

Charles Dance in The Crown (2016) (Image via Netflix)

In Season 3's Coup, Mountbatten faces retirement and contemplates staging a coup against Prime Minister Harold Wilson's government, only to abandon the reckless idea. He also counsels Prince Charles on his relationship with Camilla Shand and later urges the Prince to take an overseas post.

The Season 4 episode Gold Stick sees Mountbatten arguing with Prince Charles regarding the Prince's ongoing affection for the now-married Camilla Parker Bowles. Tragedy strikes while Mountbatten vacations in Ireland, when he is assassinated by an IRA (Irish Republican Army) bomb. His shocking death deeply impacts both Prince Charles and the Queen moving forward.

Who was Dickey to Charles?

Prince Charles and Lord Mountbatten (Image via Biography.com)

Mountbatten's sway over Prince Charles started early in the prince's life. Having lost both grandfathers prematurely, Charles discovered a father figure in Mountbatten.

Their bond embodied not just kinship but also mentorship, with Mountbatten guiding Charles as a combined grandfather, great-uncle, father, brother, and friend. He brought stability and affection to a young, homesick Charles during his boarding school years, thoughtfully sending gifts and magazines.

Young Prince Charles and Lord Mountbatten (Image via Biography.com)

However, friction also marked their alliance. Known as domineering, Mountbatten often overstepped, weighing in on Charles's appearances and relationships. This was clear in his attempts to shape Charles's romantic life, brazenly urging him to sow wild oats before settling down and even trying to broker marriage with his granddaughter, Amanda Knatchbull. Still, Prince Charles cherished Mountbatten's counsel.

Mountbatten mentored the future sovereign on personal and state affairs, with Prince Charles often seeking his wisdom. Their intimacy was evident in the time spent together and the affectionate letters exchanged.

Mountbatten's assassination by the IRA in 1979 profoundly impacted Charles, depriving him of guidance and support critical in shaping his life and character. Writing in his journal on the day of Mountbatten's death, Charles said:

“I have lost someone infinitely special in my life; someone who showed enormous affection, who told me unpleasant things I didn’t particularly want to hear, who gave praise where it was due as well as criticism; someone to whom I knew I could confide anything and from whom I would receive the wisest of council and advice.

It continues,

“In some extraordinary way, he combined grandfather, great-uncle, father, brother, and friend and I shall always be eternally grateful that I was lucky enough to have known him for as long as I did. Life will never be the same now that he has gone.”

Lord Louis Mountbatten was 79 years old at the time of his death. He was assassinated on August 27, 1979, during a trip to Ireland.

Through different actors, The Crown explores and portrays an eventful span in the life and relationships of this complex royal figure.