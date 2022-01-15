Who is Ralph Lauren's CEO? All about Patrice Louvet as brand debuts all-natural fabric at the Australian open 

Ralph Lauren approaches sustainability with an investment in 'Natural Fiber Welding, Inc. (NFW)', a startup that aims to reform the recycling of natural fibers. The sustainable material science start-up reuses fibers such as cotton waste and turnes them into high-performance materials.

The brand developed a 'first-of-its-kind' performance apparel when it debuted the 'RLX CLARUS® Polo Shirt at the 2022 Australian Open Tennis Tournament. During the event, the brand will collaborate with Sam Groth (the tennis legend) and Josh Cavallo (Australian football player). They will both be featured in the new RLX CLARUS® Polo Shirt during the tennis clinic exhibition organized by the brand.

"Ralph Lauren is known for timelessness – and for more than 50 years, being timeless has meant both leaning into our heritage and fostering pioneering innovation. With the introduction of the RLX CLARUS® Polo Shirt, we are using our most iconic product as a canvas to launch an industry-changing and scalable textile technology –a high-performance apparel product that is created with natural fibers for the first time. We’re proud to build on the brand’s legacy of signature and authentic style, reinvented for the future," David Lauren (Chief Branding and Innovation officer)

About Ralph Lauren Corporation

Ralph Lauren Corporation is a leading fashion company that distributes premium lifestyle products in five categories, i.e., apparel, home, accessories, hospitality, and fragrances. Corporation is a global leader in the fashion world and was founded in 1967 by American fashion designer Mr. Lauren.

Patrice Louvet : CEO of Ralph Lauren

Patrice Louvet CEO (image by architectural digest)

Patrice Louvet is the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ralph Lauren Corporation, and he is also part of the Board of Directors. Patrice Louvet is a French-American business executive, who became CEO for the brand on July 17, 2017.

Prior to that, he worked at Procter & Gamble(P&G) starting in 1989, and in 2015 he became group president for P&G's global beauty. He left the company on June 30, 2017. He has also been one of the board directors of 'Bacardi Limited', since 2012.

In his role as CEO, Patrice Louvet drove the brand's strategy towards delivering sustainable, long-term growth and value creation.

Patrice is a graduate from École Supérieure de Commerce de Paris and got his MBA degree from the "University of Illinois." He also served as the Naval Officer (Admiral Aide de Camp) in the French Navy from 1987 to 1989.

In his personal life, Louvet and his wife have been married for more than 20 years and have a son and daughter. They currently live in New York.

