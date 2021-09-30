Who is the richest 'On My Block' star? Inside Netflix actors' net worth 

Netflix's popular series, On My Block, is all set to release its fourth season in the upcoming month. A teen comedy drama, the show follows a group of teens in a life-long friendship as they navigate their way through high school in Freeridge, a rough inner city in Los Angeles.

On My Block has been a breakthrough hit for Netflix. With impressive reviews all over, the series stands at 95 percent rating among critics and has a 91 percent score on RottenTomatoes.

It's time to explore the net worth of the series' leads and learn a bit about them ahead of the release of its latest season.

Sierra Capri's net worth explored

Born in Baltimore, Sierra Capri made her acting debut on the television series On My Block as Monse Finnie in 2018. She has also made small appearances in movies like Kai, Hidden Figures and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. Her current net worth is $1 million, the highest amongst the cast of On My Block.

Jason Genao's net worth explored

Jason Genao, a New Jersey-born American actor, made his debut as Napoleon on the television series The Get Down. He later began starring as Ruby Martinez on the Netflix TV series On My Block. Genao has also appeared in various other projects such as Logan, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Noches con Platanito and God Friended Me. With a net worth of $400,000, Jason Genao is all set for the new season of On My Block.

Brett Gray's net worth explored

Born and brought up in Philadelphia, Brett Gray is an American actor with a net worth of $400,000. He is best known for his role as Jamal Turner on the television series On My Block. Gray has also made appearances in TV series like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Rise, Chicago P.D. and Wild 'N Out, as well as in a 2016 movie, Ardmore Junction.

Diego Tinoco's net worth explored

Diego Tinoco, best known for his role as Cesar Diaz on the TV series On My Block, first appeared in Drizzle of Hope as Marco in 2015 followed by short roles in series such as Teen Wolf, Noches con Platanito and Red Carpet Report. His current net worth is $500,000.

On My Block Season 4: Trailer

The fourth and final season of On My Block is set to premiere on October 4, 2021. While the flagship series may be coming to an end, Netflix is all ready to focus on its spinoff, Freeridge, with a brand new cast, making it an unforgettable ride for viewers as they explore the other side of the fictitious town.

