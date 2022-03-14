Who is Ryleigh Madison? American Idol contestant's uncle participated in ABC show previously

Following in the footsteps of her uncle Dustin Chapman, who auditioned for the last season of ABC's American Idol, Ryleigh Madison Bunch auditioned for season 20 of the music reality show.

Ryleigh Madison Bunch was very excited and nervous at the same time to sing The Good Ones by Gabby Barrett, in front of the three judges. Fans will see her audition on episode 3 of the show, which will air on March 13, 2022 at 8.00 pm.

Who is American Idol contestant Ryleigh Madison Bunch?

The 16-year-old sophomore at South Columbus High School, Ryleigh Madison Bunch, decided to audition for American Idol as she has been a fan of the national singing competition since she was a little girl.

Looking at how the show changed so many lives and kickstarted so many people’s careers, the singer decided to go for the audition and said she's very happy with her decision.

Bunch virtually auditioned for American Idol in Nashville, Tennessee, in November 2021, just days after celebrating her 16th birthday. She was very surprised to get a call back from the team asking her to perform in front of celebrity judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie.

Although, Bunch was a little nervous while singing her favorite song. The Good Ones by Gabby Barrett, in front of the judges but “luckily, they were super nice and making conversation” which helped her calm down.

She told The News Reporter,

"Performing in front of celebrity judges was super nerve-racking. I’ve never done anything like that before, but it was an awesome experience that I’m really glad I got to do it.”

She has been practicing music since she was three. Since her singing days, Bunch has been drawn towards the stage. To fulfill her desires, the teenager performed on many shows with her uncle, country singer-songwriter Dustin Chapman, who auditioned for season 19 of the music show.

The family girl even released her single, Stranger, on Spotify in 2020. The uncle and niece duo have once again collaborated on their single, Family Thing, which is all set to release on March 18, 2022.

Now, performing for the first time on national television, the small-town singing star is all set to take her dreams to the next level through this platform. Bunch's audition will appear this Sunday on ABC.

