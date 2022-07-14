Who is Samantha Daily? MasterChef Season 12 contestant’s elimination in Episode 7 leaves fans heartbroken

FOX’s MasterChef Season 12 aired a new episode after a one-week break on Wednesday, July 14, 2022.

The ongoing season sees All-Star contestants from previous seasons competing for a $250,000 cash prize and the MasterChef trophy.

In the latest episode, Gordon Ramsay challenged the contestants to make a vegan dish. Despite trying hard to cook one, Fred Chang, Shelly Flash and Samantha Daily landed in the bottom three.

In the end, the panel of judges decided to eliminate Samantha, who was the fourth finalist in Season 9. Her elimination has left fans disappointed and heartbroken.

What do fans have to say about Samantha Daily's elimination?

In Episode 7, Samantha made “Stuffed Potato Cake with Mushroom Filling and Vegan Sour Cream.” Gordon described the dish as “so minimalistic,” while Aaron Sanchez said it tasted like something from "the frozen section of the grocery store.”

Fans were sad to see Samantha leave MasterChef Season 12. Here's a look at some of their reactions:

Sad to see Samantha leave. Both Shelly and Fred dodged some pretty big bullets. Sad to see Samantha leave. Both Shelly and Fred dodged some pretty big bullets. #Masterchef Sad to see Samantha leave. Both Shelly and Fred dodged some pretty big bullets.

I applaud you for sticking to something concise and refined #gutsy Ughhh I totally feel for @Samantha_Dailyy … you think you know how to strategize your dish since you’ve been there before but then the judges throw you a curveball #neversurewhatyouregonnaget I applaud you for sticking to something concise and refined Ughhh I totally feel for @Samantha_Dailyy… you think you know how to strategize your dish since you’ve been there before but then the judges throw you a curveball #neversurewhatyouregonnaget #masterchefI applaud you for sticking to something concise and refined 🙏❤️ #gutsy

♥Gods_Gift♥ @Divine_Angel89 I had a feeling Samantha was going home but I liked her #Masterchef I had a feeling Samantha was going home but I liked her #Masterchef

TraceyBee💗💜💙 @texasteabee Poor Samantha. It is so hard to see her eliminated again. #Masterchef Poor Samantha. It is so hard to see her eliminated again. #Masterchef

About Samantha Daily

Samantha Daily first appeared on MasterChef in Season 9, during which she finished in fourth place. At the time, she was 20 years old, the second-youngest contestant of that season.

After elimination in Season 9, Samantha spoke about her experience to a local publication. She said:

“I was in a sorority and I would bake and cook for them all the time. I was a big fan of the show.”

Samantha continued:

“It was devastating not getting to the finale of my season because I made it so close.”

As per her LinkedIn profile, Samantha received her culinary training from the International Culinary Center, where she learned the art of baking. She has been a pastry cook for the longest time and is currently the Front of House Lead at Hot Off The Presses in the Des Moines Metropolitan Area.

The now 24-year-old was a senior at the University of Kentucky when she first participated in MasterChef. Over the years, she has kept in touch with Gordon Ramsay for guidance.

In Season 12, she was selected in the Top 20 among a total of 40 alums.

Contestants promoted to MasterChef Season 12 Episode 8

MasterChef Season 12 Episode 7 was an interesting episode during which Gordon Ramsay admitted he loved vegan food.

Titled Gordon Ramsay Loves Vegans!, the official synopsis of the latest episode read:

"Chef Gordon Ramsay shares his secret love for meatless, dairy-free dishes by demonstrating his famous Beef Wellington transformed into a vegan dish made out of beets. Chef Ramsay then challenges the contestants to create a top-notch vegan dish, using their knowledge of flavors and techniques.”

Aaron Sanchez, Gordon Ramsay and Joe Bastianich were on the panel of judges who decided to eliminate Samantha Daily. While Samantha was sent home in 17th place, the remaining contestants will move forward to the next episode.

The top 16 chefs include Christian Green, Willie Mike, Shelly Flash, Amanda Saab, Fred Chang, Dara Yu, Michael Silverstein, Derrick (Peltz) Fox, Bowen Li and Shanika Patterson. Emily Hallock, Brandi Mudd, Brielle “Bri” Baker, Gabriel Lewis, Shayne Wells and Tommy Walton will also progress to the next round.

Episode 8 will air on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, on FOX at 8.00 PM ET.

