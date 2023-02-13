Who is Samantha Feher? Summer House season 7 new cast member is an entrepreneur and journalist

Bravo's popular reality TV show, titled Summer House, is all set to premiere with season 7 in less than a day. Apart from the returning cast members, the series will also introduce new individuals who will join the rest of the stars in the Hamptons.

Season 7 of Summer House will premiere on Monday night, February 13, 2023, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT only on Bravo. Viewers who miss the episode can also stream it the next day on Peacock. Individuals can also watch episodes live via YouTube TV if they have valid login credentials and a subscription.

Summer House was originally renewed way back in May 2022 for season 7. One of the cast members set to enter the house this season is Samantha Feher. She is one of the newest cast members and is a journalist and entrepreneur by profession.

Hailing from New Jersey, Samantha has always dreamt about living in New York. With little to no time left for the upcoming season of Summer House to premiere, here's everything you need to know about the newest entry to the show, Samantha Feher.

Summer House season 7 cast member Samantha Feher founded the Feher agency in December 2021

Samantha Feher is a content creator who follows the motto "work hard, play hard."

According to her bio on Bravo:

"Very single, Samantha has a consistent roster of four or five men and is keeping things casual until there’s someone worth dropping everyone else for. But with an overly ambitious personality and party animal lifestyle, can she find a partner who is able to keep up?"

According to her LinkedIn bio, the Manhattan-based personality began her professional journey at Cosmopolitan. She later worked as the head of socials at Cynthia Rowley.

Samantha then kick-started her life as an entrepreneur and is the creator and CEO of Feher agency, which was founded in December 2021. Feher Agency is a creative marketing firm that aims to turn one's social footprint into their social fingerprint.

She is also the founder and CEO of Summer Club, an online boutique that was previously known as Brunch Club.

Her LinkedIn bio describes her entrepreneurial journey:

"In 2021, she founded an eponymous creative agency, Feher Agency, which helps both early-stage startups and well-established brands across fashion, tech, editorial, and travel build healthy social identities and communities."

It continues:

"Samantha is also the founder and CEO of a digital retail business called Supper Club, and in her free time, she offers career coaching and professional development services to ambitious young women across the US."

When it comes to social media, Samantha has over 52k followers on Instagram. She posts a lot about her travels and also shares pictures and videos with other cast members of the reality show and her friends and family. She also shares glimpses of her collection of unique and out-of-the-box looks that leave her fans online in awe.

Summer House season 7 will premiere on February 13, 2023, only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes