Who is Sarah Wade from Survivor 2023? Meet the Chicago native with a tragic life experience

CBS is returning with a brand new season of its popular reality TV competition series, Survivor. The forthcoming survival show will premiere in less than a day, and one among the contestants who will be appearing is Sarah Wade.

The upcoming contestant is a 27-year-old management consultant who hails from Chicago, Illinois. She will be competing for a chance at the title on Survivor season 44. The soon-to-be-released reality TV competition series is set to premiere on Wednesday night, March 1, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, only on CBS.

The official synopsis for season 44 of Survivor reads as:

"Stranded in the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined new castaways will be divided into 3 tribes of 6 and forced to form a new society as they adapt to their physical and social surroundings."

Sarah Wade from Survivor season 44 is fueled to compete for her best friend, Kalie, who passed away

Everyone who appears on the show prepares themselves some way or the other in order to compete in the famed series. Speaking to Parade in an exclusive interview, Sarah opened up about how she prepared for the competition:

"So almost two years ago exactly, my best friend died. And I think having experienced someone so young die so unexpectedly, it not only has fueled me to really pursue my dreams and go for everything that I want and be bold and brave, because you don't know how much time you have."

She further added:

"But also, I think it provides me so much inspiration and strength to think, "What would Kalie be doing?" I need to do this for Kalie, because she doesn't have that opportunity."

Talking about what excites her the most about the series, Sarah revealed:

"What excites me the most is also what scares me the most. It's not predictable. I think it favors people who can really think on their feet, understand the implications of all those new advantages and twists, and adjust their game accordingly."

Some of the hobbies that the upcoming contestant likes to do are "biking, working out, playing beach volleyball, reading, eating raw food, and drinking sweet drinks."

According to Bracketology, Sarah describes herself as a strategy-driven and fun person who's been a fan of the show. She values alliance partners who are logical, loyal, and strategic. The contestant, who graduated with summa cum laude, has a 3.98 GPA in finance and economics.

Opening up about how she thinks people will perceive her in the show, Sarah shared:

"So I think initially when people see me, I just look like a cute young gal. But usually, once people get to know me, and I think once viewers get to know me, they'll see that I'm constantly trying to learn constantly, trying to understand more and view me as a very strategic player in the game."

Survivor season 44 will premiere on March 1 only on CBS. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

