Who is Scott DeShields Jr? YouTuber left with punctured lung and hole in the neck after gun explodes on camera

Popular gun enthusiast and YouTuber Scott DeShields Jr. of Kentucky Ballistics recently had a gun malfunction on camera that left him with life-threatening injuries. The american YouTuber boasts over 1.76 million subscribers who were shocked to see the extent of his injuries on social media. Since then, Scott DeShields Jr. has published an update video on his health, and broke down what may have caused the gun to explode.

Scott DeShields Jr. posts update after horrific incident with a malfunctioning .50 Cal

Scott DeShields Jr. was going through a routine testing drill for a Serbu RN-50 rifle on April 9, when the final round of ammunition he placed in the rifle, caused it to explode.

Probably as a premonition of the malfunction, Scott DeShields Jr. stated that the ammunition was “acting a little funny” when some of the rounds were missing their mark.

When firing the last round, the gun can be seen completely exploding, sending shrapnel all through Scott's body and causing him some life-threatening injuries.

"A one inch piece of metal blew through my neck lacerating my jugular vein and puncturing a hole in my right lung. My right lung would later fill with blood and collapse. My right orbital bone broke in three places and my nose broke. I went blind in my right eye instantly.”

The explosion also snapped his index finger and fractured his ribs. His father, Scott DeShields Sr., who was behind the camera, rushed him to the emergency room. His father had to place his finger over a hole in his neck to stop the bleeding, an act that the doctors described as life-saving.

"I’m healing fast! My eye has no structural damage, sight has almost completely returned, my lung works great and most importantly my jugular was repaired with no issues. Life has a new flavour now. I’m so excited to get back to living again, but now as Scott 2.0”

Scott DeShields Jr. is expected to make a full recovery and return to his usual healthy self soon.

