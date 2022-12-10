Who are Shea and Syd McGee? Meet the stars of Dream Home Makeover as Netflix streams season 4

Season 4 of Netflix's Dream Home Makeover premiered on Friday, December 9, 2022. The famed reality show features Shea and Syd McGee, a married couple who make the dreams of their clients come true. They transform their homes into the ideal version of their dream homes based on their preferences and needs.

Netflix's Dream Home Makeover stars Shea and Syd McGee began their renovation careers by sharing images of their own home's redecoration on their Instagram page. When their work became well-known and popular, they established their own company, Studio McGee, and began accepting projects.

Their efforts weren't in vain, as they are now regarded as among the best renovators in the reality TV renovation industry.

Season 4 of Dream Home Makeover has six episodes that are around thirty minutes each. The pair filmed the series in different locations located in Utah and California.

With the series now available on Netflix, here's everything you need to know about Dream Home Makeover stars Shea and Syd McGee.

Syd and Shea McGee almost went broke prior to Netflix's Dream Home Makeover

Apart from their Netflix show, the couple, who have been happily married for around a decade, has an interior design firm named Studio McGee in Salt Lake City, Utah. Aside from redecorating and renovating multi-million dollar homes, they also have a successful social media career, with over 371k subscribers on their YouTube channel.

Along with posting about their work, they also share snippets of their personal lives with their children. According to Pop Sugar, the couple was initially opposed to TV shows after a failed attempt when approached by a production company, prompting them to create their YouTube channel until their Netflix series.

The couple also didn't have their own dream home until 2019 and previously lived out of rental homes over the past five years. Both Shea and Syd also had no prior experience in the interior design field. Shea was a PR professional, and after taking an interest in design, she attended courses at a community college and became a freelance designer until they started their own firm.

They started Studio McGee in 2014. In an interview with People, the couple shared that they almost went broke before their Netflix show. The couple also revealed that they had no backup plan.

"We were selling things to make ends meet. It just progressed to anything and everything that wasn't a necessity had to go."

Their marriage was severely strained as a result of the financial circumstances as well.

"Money problems can be enough to break two people, and throw a new baby into it . . . it was a hard time. There were a lot of tears,"

They had to tighten their budgets as Shea pieced together clients and Syd took over running the entrepreneurial side of the company. The pair had to cut down on eating out and eventually cancel their cable and gym memberships to make ends meet.

A year later, frustrated with the financial strain, they decided to return to Utah from California where they had attended college, met, and fallen in love.

"We knew it was less expensive and we were already kind of at a place where there wasn't a backup plan."

The couple rented Studio McGee's first office in 2014, expanded their clientele, landed a number of significant projects, and documented the entire process on Instagram. This marked the beginning of their successful home renovation journey.

The Dream Home Makeover stars also co-authored a book together, titled Make Life Beautiful, which was published in 2020. They are parents to three daughters, Margot, Wren, and Ivy.

All episodes of Dream Home Makeover season 4 are available to stream on Netflix. The previous three seasons are also available on the streaming service.

