Who was Shinsadong Tiger? All you need to know about the hit South Korean Producer and Songwriter who passed away at 41

On Friday, February 23, reports by Korean media outlet SPOTV News confirmed that Shinsadong Tiger, the South Korean producer and songwriter, had died at the age of 41. According to reports, an acquaintance of the songwriter could not reach him, so they decided to visit his house to check up on him. When the acquaintance arrived at his house, Shinsadong Tiger was found dead in his residence. The incident was immediately reported to the police.

Given that the songwriter and music producer released several hits and stood as a highly respected individual for the legacy he carried, the news saddened not just his fans but also many individuals in the Korean music industry.

All you need about the hitmaker South Korean producer Shinsadong Tiger

Lee Ho-yang, also known as Shinsadong Toger, was born on June 3, 1983. He kickstarted his career in 2001 at the age of 18. Despite his official debut, he worked several small jobs to fund his dream of succeeding in the music industry.

Soon enough, his talents began to be realized not just by the masses but also by significant award organizations. In 2010, the 18th Korean Cultural Entertainment Awards labeled him as the New Generation Producer, and the next year, OSEN listed him as one of the most influential individuals in the Korean industry.

In 2011, he rolled out his self-produced album, Supermarket – Another Half, which followed the tradition of his first self-produced single, Supermarket – The Half, featuring K-pop idols Yoon Doo-joon, Yong Jun-hyung and BEAST's Lee Gi-kwang. Several impressive artists, such as 4minute, G.NA, and B2ST's Son Dong-woon, were featured in the album.

He eventually kickstarted his own label, Cashmere Records, which not only released some record-breaking tracks but also created several popular artists who now stand as legends of the K-pop and Korean music industry. What pumped up his popularity and exposure was his work for the management of the iconic second-generation K-pop girl group EXID.

He not only brought together the group members but also created a majority of their songs, most of which ended up dominating the industry and several music charts. While there's no necessity to explain the still-existing fame and popularity of EXID, it's not all the Shinsadong Tiger created during his hitmaker legacy.

The same year, Shinsadong Tiger opened up the Modern K Music Academy, a schooling system for K-pop trainees. The academy was created in collaboration with the CEO of CUBE Entertainment, Rainbow Bridge's CEO, and more. Around 2014, his position as the largest shareholder of Cashmere Records was moved to Wellmade Yedang, a South Korean entertainment agency established in 1976.

In the following years, he continued to put forth impressive contributions. In 2018, he participated in Idol Producer, a Chinese reality survival show, where he worked on the show's music productions. He also aided MOMOLAND with creating their hit track, Bboom Bboom.

One of his most recent accomplishments includes the creation of the K-pop girl group Tri.be in 2021, in collaboration with the South Korean rapper and producer LE.

While the group's activities have been undoubtedly impressive, following the unfortunate death of Shinsadong Tiger, there is uncertainty regarding their comeback schedules for their recent album release, Diamond.

"We regret to inform you that the scheduled (Diamond) comeback events for this week have been canceled or postponed. We will inform you of additional schedules, including broadcasts, and we will re-announce the dates for fan signing events and other fan events through a subsequent notice."

Following the loss of Shinsadong Tiger, a great producer of the Korean music industry, many have been grieving his death and paying their respects.