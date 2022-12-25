Who is Shubham Goel from The Circle season 5? Meet Netflix’s returning contestant 

Netflix's famed reality TV show The Circle is all set to return for an all-new season in less than a week. But there's a new twist: The contestants either have to be single or have to catfish their way into letting others think they're single in order to make it all the way to the grand finale.

This season is officially called The Circle: Singles and the only two criteria needed are, to be single or pretend to be single and not romantically involved with anyone. While the series features a whole bunch of new contestants, there is one OG cast member from season one of the show who is returning to try a hand in claiming the title once again.

It's none other than fan favorite contestant Shubam Goel who made it the till finale of The Circle season one, came close to winning and walked away as the runner-up.

The official synopsis for season five of The Circle reads:

"The new season of the reality competition, officially called The Circle: Singles, will follow players who claim to be romantically available as they jockey for popularity with their sequestered co-stars. Some of these competitors will be telling the truth, and others will be strategically catfishing as a singleton, all in the hopes of winning Season 5’s cash prize."

It continues:

"Shubham “Shubi” Goel, who thrived in The Circle Season 1, will be one of those game players. You can expect more flirting, more drama and lots of surprises as these singles battle it out to be named top influencer."

With little to no time left for the forthcoming season premiere, here's everything you need to know about Shubham Goel.

Shubham Goel from The Circle works as a project manager for eBay

Shubham was a fan favorite contestant from season one. He hails from Danville, California and currently works as a project manager for eBay. Prior to this, he worked as a software engineer for a company he co-founded called the iERP Company.

After his appearance on the Netflix show, he's also gained quite a lot of followers on social media, often uploading content. He has over 380k followers on TikTok. From uploading content about his time on the show to silly comedy skits, Shubham keeps his fans hooked and entertained.

After his appearance on the reality TV series, Shubham gave an exclusive interview to TIME where he opened up about what got him to appear on the series. He shared:

"My friends showed me the flyer for it, and I thought the concept was so interesting. A group of strangers from different walks of life interacting through a social media platform, trying to build connections while others are trying to catfish? This is the world we live in today."

He added:

"There’s no other thing that really represents the world we live in. So I thought, if I come in here and talk about my views about social media and try to build a real connection with people, maybe I can see how that can work out. It felt like a good testing ground."

The Circle season 5 will premiere on Netflix on December 28, 2022.

