Who sings for Velvet in Trolls Band Together? All to know about the voice behind

Velvet, the voice behind the talentless yet endearing duo act seeking to extract musical prowess, shines out in the midst of this crazy trip, as revealed in the third installment of Trolls Band Together. The article's attention remains on one of the prominent voices on screen, Velvet. Amy Schumer, the famed vocalist, has brought Velvet to life.

This article explores the film's loopy plot, catchy tunes, and enchanting voice that adds a layer of eccentricity to the candy-coated chaos and explores the delightful and unexpected musical world brought to you by the talented Zosia Mamet.

The Musical Maestro Behind the Voices of Trolls Band Together

In the enchanting universe of "Trolls Band Together," a musical tapestry is woven with a plot that combines nostalgia, humor, and friendship.

Guided by the spirited Poppy, voiced by Anna Kendrick, and the charming Branch, portrayed by Justin Timberlake, the Trolls embark on an unforeseen adventure.

Anna Kendrick, known for her role in "Pitch Perfect," lends her voice to Poppy, the Queen of the Pop Trolls. The story takes an intriguing turn as Poppy discovers Branch's secret boy band history. Justin Timberlake's portrayal of Branch, a former boy band heartthrob, adds a delightful blend of humor and charm to the narrative.

The plot thickens when Eric André's character, John Dory, becomes a victim of a nefarious plot, resulting in the kidnapping of his brother Floyd. As Branch and Poppy join forces, the quest to reunite the scattered members of BroZone and rescue Floyd unfolds, promising a harrowing yet emotionally resonant journey.

Daveed Diggs steps into the animated world as Spruce, the heartthrob of BroZone, bringing both style and substance to his character. Renowned rapper Kid Cudi lends his musical prowess to Clay, the middle brother and choreographer of BroZone, while pop sensation Troye Sivan takes on the role of Floyd, the second-youngest member.

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello adds her powerhouse vocals to Viva, the leader of a lost band of Pop Trolls with a special connection to Poppy.

Adding a layer of humor and eccentricity to the narrative is Amy Schumer as Velvet, a character whose comedic touch enhances the candy-coated chaos. Schumer's portrayal brings Velvet to life with a harmonious touch, making her standout in the loopy adventure.

Zosia Mamet's vibrant contribution elevates 'Trolls Band Together' into a memorable symphony of animation and music

In the whimsical world of "Trolls Band Together," Amy Schumer's portrayal of Velvet adds a harmonious touch to the film's oddity and melody. Schumer, celebrated for her talents in "Girls," lends her voice to Velvet, creating a character that transcends the typical confines of animated films.

From the humorous antics of the talentless double act to the enchanting cover of "9 to 5," Schumer's contribution elevates Velvet beyond the expected, making her a memorable part of the candy-coated chaos.

As audiences embark on this kaleidoscopic journey through the Trolls franchise, it becomes evident that "Trolls Band Together" is more than just a movie; it's a symphony of visual extravagance and musical delight. Amy Schumer Velvet embodies the film's commitment to embracing the bizarre, ensuring that every frame and note leaves a lasting impression.

So, as the curtains close on this loopy adventure, we are left with the sweet resonance of Amy Schumer's vocals echoing in the vibrant, psychedelic world of Trolls.