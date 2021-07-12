Who is Skepta? All about Adele's rumored boyfriend as the duo is spotted on a shopping trip

Popular singer and songwriter Adele was recently seen with Skepta shopping for discounted Prada products at Cabazon Outlets. A source said that she was sitting and watching Skepta, and he was picking certain items and was being helped by the employees.

The same source said that Adele stopped to play with a puppy of a fellow shopper. The outing happened shortly after Adele mentioned that she was young, free, and single.

Adele’s divorce from businessman Simon Konecki was finalized this year. They married in 2016 but got separated in 2019. Also, they share a son Angelo, born in October 2012.

Who is Skepta?

Skepta is a hip-hop artist and is the father of a 2-year-old daughter, River. He never revealed anything about his child's mother in public, but he stated in an interview with Apple Music that she suffered two miscarriages.

Skepta launched his music career in the early 2000s and has worked with Drake, Diddy, Frank Ocean, and more.

A few rumors mentioned that he was dating Naomi Campbell, and they were featured on the cover of British GQ in April 2018. Campbell later unfollowed Skepta on Instagram.

Skepta and Campbell have been seen on good terms with each other since she wished him a happy birthday on Instagram in September 2020. Campbell called Skepta a loyal and supportive friend.

In 2016, Skepta uploaded a few photos to Instagram of a house he built for his father in Nigeria. He commissioned a playground for children in the area and shared a picture of the play area with the caption, “MY HEART IS SMILING.”

Skepta and Adele were romantically attached in September 2019 when she reportedly attended his birthday party in London. There were rumors of them dating each other as they exchanged flirty comments on Instagram.

Considering the reports about Skepta and Adele’s romance, it has to be seen what the future has in store for both of them.

Edited by Shaheen Banu