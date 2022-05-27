Who is Stephanie Calnan? Wholesome video of Johnny Depp congratulating junior lawyer goes viral

As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial comes close to an end, interest in the celebrities’ legal team has grown immensely. In a recent court session, Depp’s legal team member Stephanie Calnan won over the internet after she cross-examined Dr. Richard Shaw. Her interaction with the Pirates of the Caribbean star following her questioning has gained massive traction on social media.

Forensic psychologist Dr. Richard Shaw was called upon by Johnny Depp’s legal team to analyze the testimony given by medical experts Dr. David Spiegel and Dr. Kipper. Dr. Shaw stated that Dr. Spiegel had violated the ethical principles of the Goldwater Rule, which would make his testimony “unreliable.”

Dr. Shaw also stated that “careful diagnostic tests” would have to be performed to determine a mental health prognosis and claimed that Dr. Spiegel did not perform any such tests. Dr. Spiegel admitted on the stand that he did not personally interview Depp for his assessments.

Following Stephanie Calnan’s questioning, she returned to her seat. Johnny Depp was then seen congratulating her for her cross-examination. Netizens found his behavior heart-warming. Those interested can watch the video below:

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard for $50 million after she accused the actor of domestic violence in a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post. Although the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor was not named in the article, his lawyers claimed that the article damaged his public image and took a toll on his career. Amber Heard has since countersued the actor for $100 million.

Who is Stephanie Calnan, the lawyer part of Johnny Depp’s legal team?

Law associate Stephanie Calnan is part of the Firm’s Litigation & Arbitration Practice Group. She also actively takes on pro-bono cases with Lawyers Clearinghouse, the New England Innocence Project, and Kids in Need of Defense. She is currently a part of Depp’s Sports & Entertainment team from Brown Rudnick. She joined the high-profile law firm in 2016.

Stephanie Calnan’s career kick-started at the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, where she served as a paralegal. She started working after graduating from Boston University School of Law. She has also interned at the Massachusetts Attorney’s General’s Office, where she took on matters related to the casino industry.

Adding to her extensive resume, she is also an active participant in the Steering Committee of the firm’s Women’s Initiative. She is also a member of the firm’s Liaison Committee.

Calnan is working alongside Ben Chew. He is serving as Depp’s attorney and has been pictured with the actor in court throughout the defamation trial.

Chew is part of the Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. This is not his first celebrity gig. Prior to the same, he had represented the daughter of Edith Hill in a case involving Cher. He has also represented the Government of Dubai and won a dismissal of a petition that enforces a large arbitration award in the US District Court.

