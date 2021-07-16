Who is Sung Yu-ri's husband? The Fin.K.L singer reveals pregnancy with Ahn Sung-hyun, pens letter

Sung Yu-ri, a K-POP artist and actress, on the 16th of July, shared news of her pregnancy with twins via Instagram.

The 40-year-old got her start in the entertainment industry in South Korea after debuting with K-POP girl group, Fin.K.L, in 1998, under DSP Media. They received a lot of attention and went on to win several major awards at national music award shows.

The group announced an indefinite hiatus around 2002 and Sung Yu-ri went on to debut as an actress on Bad Girls, and followed up with several more acting roles. She eventually earned a degree in Theater and Film and continued pursuing roles in the industry.

Sung Yu-ri posts handwritten letter to fans for the announcement of her pregnancy

After earning her degree in Theater and Film, the singer returned to Fin.K.L to perform on the single, Corealism. She later pursued her acting career full-time, and left DSP Entertainment in 2005. She went on to act in both movies and TV dramas, winning several awards for her performances.

She began dating Ah Sung-hyun, a professional South Korean golfer, in 2013. Four years later, they tied the knot and announced their relationship after their ceremony was completed.

On the 16th of July, 2021, Sung Yu-ri penned an emotional letter to fans that have supported her throughout the years, announcing her pregnancy with twins.

In the letter, she reveals that the nicknames she has given to the twins are Sarang and Hengbok, meaning love and happiness respectively. She thanked fans and proceeded to talk about some of the changes she has gone through, stating that she has a new-found appreciation for mothers who deal with the same.

Fans of both Fin.K.L and Sung Yu-ri have gathered on social media to congratulate the brand new mother.

sung yuri just shared that she's pregnant with twins I am so happy for her 😭🤍 our first finkl mommy!!https://t.co/0FZ1OaYYYs pic.twitter.com/Uamw1UYlYd — 횰🌻 (@hyorism_) July 16, 2021

SUNG YURI OUR MAKNAE THE FIRST FIN.K.L MOMMY😭🤍 pic.twitter.com/iGUh86I8Kt — julienne🦋 (@sohyuriii) July 16, 2021

Fin.K.L 's Sung Yuri is expecting twins! Congratulations~ pic.twitter.com/rGJY9Vqh6z — KPop Oldies (@kpop_oldies) July 16, 2021

yes she's expecting twins omg I'm so happy!!!! — din✴ (@taehyoist) July 16, 2021

Aaaahhhhh song yuri is pregnant with twins...

😍😍😍 Is this our 1st finkl baby?? — ️️ ️️️️️️️️️ ️️ ️️ ️️ (@moonbinmemes126) July 16, 2021

yuri from finkl is having twins?? :0 — jinji ♡ SUMMERTIME (@eunpupss) July 16, 2021

YURI IS PREGNANT SHH

Finally there's a FinKL baby!



Don't really expect Hyori, Lee Jin and Juhyun to be close to Yuri's babies like how Hebe and Selina is close to Ella's tho... — Hebe fansite cos Nara on hiatus (@xue_dcnfinkl) July 16, 2021

I really can imagine finkl's chat room is loud now with yuri's pregnancy news. Hyori would probably "so maknae is gonna having babies first before us the unnies right?"😭😭😂 — din✴ (@taehyoist) July 16, 2021

Sung Yu-ri most recently starred in the romantic thriller TV drama, Monster, alongside Kang Ji-hwan, Park Ki-woong and Claudia Kim. She was also featured as a playable character in the South Korean desktop version of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2.

