Who is Suzanne Malveaux? All about Karine Jean Pierre's partner as latter is set to replace Jen Psaki as new White House Press Secretary  

Karine Jean Pierre has been appointed the new White House Press Secretary by President Joe Biden following the departure of Jen Psaki.

Jean Pierre currently serves as the principal deputy press secretary and will reportedly take over the role in the middle of this month.

The 44-year-old has also made history by becoming the first African-American person and the first out LGBTQ+ member to take over the role.

Meanwhile, Psaki will reportedly move on to become a TV host on MSNBC. Prior to her appointment, Karine Jean Pierre had often filled in for Psaki on various occasions, most recently while the latter was quarantining after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Following the announcement, Psaki took to Twitter call Karine Jean Pierre a "remarkable woman" with "a moral core". She said she cannot wait to see bring her "own style, brilliance and grace to the podium."

Karine Jean Pierre joins Vice-President Kamala Harris, incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Domestic Policy Council chair Susan Rice, UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and others in prominent roles under the Biden administration.

On a personal front, Karine Jean Pierre is in a relationship with award-winning journalist Suzanne Malveaux.

Karine Jean Pierre's partner Suzanne Malveaux is a journalist associated with CNN (Image via Getty Images)

Suzanne Malveaux is a journalist and media personality who serves as the national correspondent of CNN and covers national and international news and cultural events.

She received her bachelor's degree from Harvard University and a master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism.

Malveaux began her career in the media industry as a general assignment reporter for WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., and WFXT-TV and New England Cable News in Boston.

She previously produced documentaries in Egypt and Kenya and worked on an hour-long documentary on the Great Depression with Boston-based Blackside Inc.

Prior to joining CNN, Malveaux served as a correspondent for NBC News based in Chicago and Washington, D.C. During her time at the network, the journalist covered major breaking news for MSNBC, including 9/11, the Pentagon, the 2000 Ballot recount, and Clinton's impeachment trial.

Malveaux joined CNN in May 2002 and served as the network's co-anchor for Around The World. She also spent a decade as a White House correspondent and covered Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama traveling to Europe, Africa, The Balkans, Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

In September 2005, Malveaux covered the devastation and recovery following Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. She was also part of the team that earned a Peabody Award for coverage of Hurricane Katrina reporting and a DuPont Award for reporting on the tsunami disaster in Southeast Asia.

Malveaux was recognized by Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism for covering "one of the top 50 stories of the Century" for covering Senator Obama's 2008 presidential campaign.

At the time, Malveaux also worked on a 90 minute documentary on Senator Barack Obama, and served as a panelist communicating with the candidates of the Democratic Presidential Debate in Las Vegas in November 2007 and the Democratic Presidential Primary Debate in Charlotte, North Carolina in January 2008.

She also played a prime role in CNN's Emmy-winning coverage of the 2006 and 2004 elections and further reported on President Obama's 2013 inauguration in Washington, D.C. and the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C.

Other important stories Malveaux covered for CNN are the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the plea deal of lobbyist Jack Abramoff, and White House personnel changes, among others.

Malveaux is known for promoting awareness and research for ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). She previously chronicled her mother's battle against the disease in a series of CNN reports titled My Mother's Journey with ALS.

She even received the Gracie Award from the Alliance for Women for her 2013 ALS series. Malveaux has also been named an Aspen Institute Henry Crown Fellow, an Aspen Global Leadership Network fellow and an Honorary Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

The journalist also serves on the Board of Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and the International Women's Media Foundation.

Malveaux has previously been recognized as "One of America's Most Powerful Players Under 40" by Black Enterprise, Ebony's ''Outstanding Women in Marketing & Communications", The Root's 100's "Most Influential Young African Americans", and Essence Magazine's "2009 Journalist of the Year".

